Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans
Things got tense and nearly ugly on Monday night during SWAC basketball action in a game between conference rivals, the Jackson State Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Jackson State won the game, prevailing 88-84 in double overtime. In the first overtime period, though, things got heated between the players and coaches on the Arkansas-Pine Read more... The post Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
WAPT
JPS middle schools hold first basketball all-star game in effort to keep local talent in-district
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools held its first ever basketball all-star game for middle school boys Saturday night at Forest Hill. The teams were split into North Side and South Side. Bailey, Blackburn, Brinkley, Chastain and Cardozo represented the North while Kirksey, Peeples, Powell, Northwest and Whitten made up the South team.
Herald and News
Prep notebook: Mountain Valley League basketball races comes down to final day of regular season
As expected, the Mountain Valley League basketball races are coming down to the final day of the regular season. In boys basketball, first-place Bonanza (14-5 overall entering Tuesday night’s non-league game at Lost River) remains 8-0 in MVL play. The Antlers can clinch the title with a victory Thursday at Rogue Valley Adventist Academy (20-4, 7-1), which was ranked No. 6 in the most recent Class 1A state coaches poll.
Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest
Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
athleticbusiness.com
High School Approves Funds for New Turf, Bleachers at Football Stadium
Lebanon High School has allocated a portion of $5 million to replace the bleachers and turf at the school's James VeDeGrift stadium. A a meeting Wednesday, the school board approved the use of an installment or lease-purchase structure to secure the funds. The project will also include repaving parking lots...
WLBT
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII
LELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - In 7 days, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will hit the field to compete in Super Bowl 57, and when they do, they’ll be walking on a piece of Mississippi. Everything from the white lines marking the sidelines to the logo on...
Former Badger basketball player gets first win as head coach
Former Badger guard Freddie Owens got his first win as a collegiate head coach Monday after UW-Green Bay defeated UW-Milwaukee 80-79 in overtime. Owens replaced Will Ryan, son of Wisconsin great Bo Ryan, after Ryan was fired on January 24. The victory was Green Bay’s third of the season as...
Mississippi's 'Crown Prince' is Returning: College Baseball Season is on the Horizon
What is it that makes baseball such an attraction in the state of Mississippi, and what do we expect from this season in the Magnolia State?
