Arizona State

The Comeback

Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans

Things got tense and nearly ugly on Monday night during SWAC basketball action in a game between conference rivals, the Jackson State Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Jackson State won the game, prevailing 88-84 in double overtime. In the first overtime period, though, things got heated between the players and coaches on the Arkansas-Pine Read more... The post Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE
Herald and News

Prep notebook: Mountain Valley League basketball races comes down to final day of regular season

As expected, the Mountain Valley League basketball races are coming down to the final day of the regular season. In boys basketball, first-place Bonanza (14-5 overall entering Tuesday night’s non-league game at Lost River) remains 8-0 in MVL play. The Antlers can clinch the title with a victory Thursday at Rogue Valley Adventist Academy (20-4, 7-1), which was ranked No. 6 in the most recent Class 1A state coaches poll.
BONANZA, OR
247Sports

Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest

Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
athleticbusiness.com

High School Approves Funds for New Turf, Bleachers at Football Stadium

Lebanon High School has allocated a portion of $5 million to replace the bleachers and turf at the school's James VeDeGrift stadium. A a meeting Wednesday, the school board approved the use of an installment or lease-purchase structure to secure the funds. The project will also include repaving parking lots...
LEBANON, PA

