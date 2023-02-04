Photos: Georgia Bulldogs at the 2023 Senior Bowl

Four Georgia Bulldogs are participating in the 2023 Senior Bowl. Georgia is expected to have many more players selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Georgia’s four seniors participating in the Senior Bowl are all back-to-back national champions. Running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a calf cramp early in the week, but bounced back to have a strong week of practice.

Defensive back Christopher Smith was physical in coverage and perhaps a little two grabby, but he showed versatility and does not normally line up as a cornerback. Offensive tackle Warren McClendon continues to primarily play right tackle and is wearing No. 77 to honor Devin Willock, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Here’s a look at the top photos of Georgia Bulldogs during Senior Bowl practice:

