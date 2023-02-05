Read full article on original website
LeBron James Throws Russell Westbrook Under The Bus With His Latest Comment About Kyrie Irving
LeBron James' recent comments about Kyrie Irving seemed to be a veiled shot at Russell Westbrook.
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
LeBron James’ Mother Gloria James Celebrates His NBA All-Time Scoring Record in Camo Style
LeBron James’ mother Gloria James attended the Laker’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles yesterday. Joined by her family courtside, Gloria watched her son surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record in a record-breaking performance. For the occasion, Gloria wore a camouflage jacket with tan trousers. She accessorized with a silver-toned necklace and earrings. Gloria went on to praise her son’s on-court accomplishments post-game while highlighting the work he’s accomplished off-court. In a video shared on LeBron James Family Foundation’s Twitter account, Gloria cited his work with the foundation which included encouraging active lifestyles among the youth of Akron, Ohio, his...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Video caught LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce erupting in pride as he broke the scoring record
Undoubtedly, one of the best moments of LeBron James breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday night was seeing how his family reacted. Of particular note was watching his teenage sons, Bryce and Bronny, who had the pleasure of sitting courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers star neared tremendous basketball history.
Michael Jordan's Son And Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Appear To Go IG Official
Michael Jordan's son and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife appear to have gone Instagram official.
“Stephen Curry is a good person and his kids are funny”
PARK CITY, Utah — Like most Sundance Film Festival screenings, after the premiere of Stephen Curry: Underrated, the crowd opened up for Question & Answers (Q&A). The first few questions […]
James Harden Made A Cold Response To Kyrie Irving Getting Traded To The Mavericks
James Harden had an uninterested answer to the news of Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
TODAY.com
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: ‘I could care less’ about getting an apology from the NBA
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf was a gifted basketball player whose decision to protest racial injustice by refusing to stand for the national anthem was met with swift retribution and a shortening of his promising NBA career. The electrifying Abdul-Rauf, who was born Chris Jackson, was a star at Louisiana State University, where...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
