Los Angeles, CA

Footwear News

LeBron James’ Mother Gloria James Celebrates His NBA All-Time Scoring Record in Camo Style

LeBron James’ mother Gloria James attended the Laker’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles yesterday. Joined by her family courtside, Gloria watched her son surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record in a record-breaking performance. For the occasion, Gloria wore a camouflage jacket with tan trousers. She accessorized with a silver-toned necklace and earrings. Gloria went on to praise her son’s on-court accomplishments post-game while highlighting the work he’s accomplished off-court. In a video shared on LeBron James Family Foundation’s Twitter account, Gloria cited his work with the foundation which included encouraging active lifestyles among the youth of Akron, Ohio, his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.

