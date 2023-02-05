Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Granholm: EV battery plants, union jobs, and Michigan will be mentioned in Biden SOTU
FOX 2 (WJBK) - In Tuesday's State of the Union Address - the topic of Michigan should come up. At least that's what former Governor, now Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm says. The first Michigan topic: Incentives for building battery plants for electric vehicles. "There's now, as a result of...
Opinion: To fix public schools, Michigan must do these 9 things
Our children and grandchildren are facing a true public education crisis. Michigan’s overall student performance is falling farther and faster than leading education states, tumbling in key subject areas such as third-grade reading. The pandemic has exacerbated long-term trends, and the results have been most dire for students who long been the most underserved: rural students, students from low-income backgrounds, students of color and students with disabilities.
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address
A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
Arab American News
Governor Whitmer and Democratic leaders announce largest tax break for Michiganders in decades
LANSING — Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate showcased the Lowering MI Costs Plan. This plan will deliver the largest tax breaks to Michiganders in decade as it rolls back the retirement tax, promotes the working families tax and distributes inflation relief checks to every taxpayer.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
I-94 in Michigan Was First Border-to-Border Interstate in the U.S.
Michigan was the first state to have a border-to-border interstate and to pave those damn roads. Michigan has the honor of being the first state in a lot of different groundbreaking ways in the United States. For example:. The first 3 tunnels in the world. The first to get phone...
3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects
Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
87 tickets, 178 warnings issued by DNR patrols during U.P. I-500 snowmobile race
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – The state stepped up its snowmobile patrols over the weekend during the 54th annual I-500 race in Sault Ste. Marie. On Feb. 3 and 4, conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources patrolled 660 miles of snowmobile trails in Chippewa County. They contacted 782 snowmobilers and issued 87 tickets and 178 warnings.
Dump Your Significant Other If They Like Michigan’s Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy [Opinion]
When it comes to Valentine's Day most people I know either love the day or can't stand it. If they're in a relationship, it's a wonderful day to spend with that special someone and of course, get all the attention you can handle by posting a cute picture on social media.
Michigan plans to move presidential primary date to February
This week's Capital Rundown breaks down all the major headlines
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer
A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy
On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WLNS
'Wheels on Rails' coming to Michigan
Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting …. Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares. WLNS’ Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan …. WLNS' Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame!. Sheri Jones surprised with induction into MI Journalism...
3 Reasons Why People Hate Living in Michigan
Michigan, it's home to me. I've lived in Michigan since I was 4 years old and I am grateful for it. Like you, I have my fair share of things that annoy me about our state. Unfortunately, the things that Michiganders complain about are things that we really can't change. When it comes down to it, Michiganders get frustrated about the weather, the roads, and the lack of winning professional sports teams.
Whitmer, GOP still at odds over tax relief
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is offering a one-time $180 rebate check to every taxpayer in the state.
