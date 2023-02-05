ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: To fix public schools, Michigan must do these 9 things

Our children and grandchildren are facing a true public education crisis. Michigan’s overall student performance is falling farther and faster than leading education states, tumbling in key subject areas such as third-grade reading. The pandemic has exacerbated long-term trends, and the results have been most dire for students who long been the most underserved: rural students, students from low-income backgrounds, students of color and students with disabilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address

A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
MASON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects

Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer

A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy

On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

'Wheels on Rails' coming to Michigan

Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting …. Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares. WLNS’ Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan …. WLNS' Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame!. Sheri Jones surprised with induction into MI Journalism...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

3 Reasons Why People Hate Living in Michigan

Michigan, it's home to me. I've lived in Michigan since I was 4 years old and I am grateful for it. Like you, I have my fair share of things that annoy me about our state. Unfortunately, the things that Michiganders complain about are things that we really can't change. When it comes down to it, Michiganders get frustrated about the weather, the roads, and the lack of winning professional sports teams.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy