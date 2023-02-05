Denton County deputies fatally shoot woman who police say displayed gun at Arlington ER

The woman who police say displayed a handgun in the emergency room lobby of Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was fatally shot by Denton County deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, who has not been identified by authorities, displayed the gun in the ER lobby about 8:55 a.m. at the hospital in the 800 block of West Randol Mill Road, near North Cooper Street, police said. Authorities later said she made “suicidal comments,” and a hospital security employee confronted her and told her to leave.