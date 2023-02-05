ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Denton County deputies fatally shoot woman who police say displayed gun at Arlington ER

By Aria Jones, Isabella Volmert The Dallas Morning News
 3 days ago
The woman who police say displayed a handgun in the emergency room lobby of Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was fatally shot by Denton County deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, who has not been identified by authorities, displayed the gun in the ER lobby about 8:55 a.m. at the hospital in the 800 block of West Randol Mill Road, near North Cooper Street, police said. Authorities later said she made “suicidal comments,” and a hospital security employee confronted her and told her to leave.

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

