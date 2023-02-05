Read full article on original website
Creek Turnpike Converts To Cashless Tolling
The Creek Turnpike is transitioning to a cashless system on Tuesday. It is now the seventh Oklahoma turnpike to be converted to a cashless system, meaning drivers who once stopped to pay their tolls will no longer have to. Starting Tuesday, transportation officials say all drivers can drive straight through...
Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality
Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
Construction begins on first Tulsa 'Divergent Diamond' interchange project
A massive road project began Monday at the 169 and Creek Turnpike interchange. And the work being done has only been done here in Oklahoma one other time, in Elk City.
Photos: Sinkhole has lanes closed on midtown Tulsa street
Riverside Drive sinkhole Tulsa police vehicles are blocking two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole is about 10 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
Man In Custody After Leading Authorities On High-Speed Pursuit Through Creek County
A man is in custody on Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase from Sand Springs down southeast to Bristow. Sources say it started as a traffic stop, but the driver of a motorcycle took off and hit speeds of 115 mph. Officers eventually stopped him along Highway 16...
Three structures damaged following fire in Independence
Three structures were damaged following a fire in Independence, Kan. early Wednesday.
Sand Springs police, Creek County deputies arrest man after high-speed chase through multiple cities
The man topped 100 mph several times while flying down back roads in Sand Springs, Sapulpa, and Kellyville.
Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide
The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County.
Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day
Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
1 Injured, Store Closed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tulsa Pharmacy
A person is hurt after someone drove into the Walgreens at 61st and Yale. Police say a driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Police say there were minor injuries to someone inside of the store when the car hit. Police said that person went to the...
Bartlesville City Council; Water Leak Update
The Bartlesville City Council met for their monthly meeting on Monday night to discuss several topics. They started off with hearing from citizens on the drag show that took place in Bartlesville back in September, as no formal decision has been made on the subject. They followed it with announcing...
Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs
A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arretsed
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
