Bartlesville, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Creek Turnpike Converts To Cashless Tolling

The Creek Turnpike is transitioning to a cashless system on Tuesday. It is now the seventh Oklahoma turnpike to be converted to a cashless system, meaning drivers who once stopped to pay their tolls will no longer have to. Starting Tuesday, transportation officials say all drivers can drive straight through...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality

Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide

The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day

Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville City Council; Water Leak Update

The Bartlesville City Council met for their monthly meeting on Monday night to discuss several topics. They started off with hearing from citizens on the drag show that took place in Bartlesville back in September, as no formal decision has been made on the subject. They followed it with announcing...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection

Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement

Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs

A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
TULSA, OK

