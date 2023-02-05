Genevieve M. Nachtman was born on February 23, 1932 at Grand Island, Nebraska to her mother Agnes Fleishman Nachtman and father John Wilson Nachtman. She died on February 1st, 2023 in Greeley, Colorado. She lived her early years on the family ranch near Chambers, NE and attended grade school at the nearby one room schoolhouse and at St. Marys Catholic School in O’Neill. She wanted to be a teacher like her mother and graduated both the Briar Cliff College at Sioux City, IA and the College of St. Mary at Omaha, NE then moved to Loveland Colorado in 1957 to start her career as a 3rd grade teacher at Garfield Elementary. Genevieve taught at the same school for 30 years in Loveland and often referred joyfully to her 900 children she helped raise. Genevieve continued her education while teaching and obtained her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Northern Colorado. During the summers away from school Genevieve was an avid photographer and travelled all over the world. She had been to every continent except Antartica before she retired from teaching in 1987. Genevieve was very active in the Catholic Church, the Legion of Mary and countless charities. She was a founding member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland. She had a deep love of her Catholic Faith and her many Family members and friends. She also loved and cared of her many cats she had throughout her life. Her last kitty “Frosty” was 21 years old when he died in 2019.

