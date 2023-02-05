ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

The Longmont Leader

Tuesday's Scores

Belleview Christian 47, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 22. Flatirons Academy 95, Mile High Adventist Academy 10. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Felix Reyna

March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Middle school students called to race

Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Genevieve M. Nachtman

Genevieve M. Nachtman was born on February 23, 1932 at Grand Island, Nebraska to her mother Agnes Fleishman Nachtman and father John Wilson Nachtman. She died on February 1st, 2023 in Greeley, Colorado. She lived her early years on the family ranch near Chambers, NE and attended grade school at the nearby one room schoolhouse and at St. Marys Catholic School in O’Neill. She wanted to be a teacher like her mother and graduated both the Briar Cliff College at Sioux City, IA and the College of St. Mary at Omaha, NE then moved to Loveland Colorado in 1957 to start her career as a 3rd grade teacher at Garfield Elementary. Genevieve taught at the same school for 30 years in Loveland and often referred joyfully to her 900 children she helped raise. Genevieve continued her education while teaching and obtained her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Northern Colorado. During the summers away from school Genevieve was an avid photographer and travelled all over the world. She had been to every continent except Antartica before she retired from teaching in 1987. Genevieve was very active in the Catholic Church, the Legion of Mary and countless charities. She was a founding member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland. She had a deep love of her Catholic Faith and her many Family members and friends. She also loved and cared of her many cats she had throughout her life. Her last kitty “Frosty” was 21 years old when he died in 2019.
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Donald E. Dick

Donald Edward Dick, Jr. of Boulder CO passed away peacefully at Boulder Canyon Health and Rehabilitation on Jan 15 after a brave 11 mo battle with the effects from a brain bleed. He was surrounded by friends and loved ones. Don was born 4/23/42 in Little Rock AR to Murva...
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Michael Robert Millsap

August 9, 1973 ~ January 31, 2023 (age 49) Beloved son, husband and father, Michael Robert Millsap, 49, was unexpectedly taken from us on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Michael was born to Janity (Mike) Hausman and James Millsap on August 9, 1973. He married the love of his life Alexandra Boese, on November 8, 2008 and they had two daughters, whom he adored: Charli Jane and Makayla Michelle. He owned On-Target Roofing and in his free time he loved being outdoors. Activities he enjoyed were skiing, paddle boarding, boating, fishing, surfing, hunting, camping, traveling with Alex and spending time with family and friends.
BERTHOUD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Good morning, Longmont!

Cloudy in the morning, then times of clouds and sun in the afternoon; breezy and colder. Periods of clouds and sun; a beautiful start to the weekend. Sun and areas of high clouds in the morning; mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Sunday Night. 25 °F. A bit of snow...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Feb. 6, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

