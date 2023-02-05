Read full article on original website
Felix Reyna
March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
Genevieve M. Nachtman
Genevieve M. Nachtman was born on February 23, 1932 at Grand Island, Nebraska to her mother Agnes Fleishman Nachtman and father John Wilson Nachtman. She died on February 1st, 2023 in Greeley, Colorado. She lived her early years on the family ranch near Chambers, NE and attended grade school at the nearby one room schoolhouse and at St. Marys Catholic School in O’Neill. She wanted to be a teacher like her mother and graduated both the Briar Cliff College at Sioux City, IA and the College of St. Mary at Omaha, NE then moved to Loveland Colorado in 1957 to start her career as a 3rd grade teacher at Garfield Elementary. Genevieve taught at the same school for 30 years in Loveland and often referred joyfully to her 900 children she helped raise. Genevieve continued her education while teaching and obtained her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Northern Colorado. During the summers away from school Genevieve was an avid photographer and travelled all over the world. She had been to every continent except Antartica before she retired from teaching in 1987. Genevieve was very active in the Catholic Church, the Legion of Mary and countless charities. She was a founding member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland. She had a deep love of her Catholic Faith and her many Family members and friends. She also loved and cared of her many cats she had throughout her life. Her last kitty “Frosty” was 21 years old when he died in 2019.
Flagstaff Academy teacher named finalist for Educator of the Year award
A teacher at a Longmont school has been named a finalist for Colorado’s 2023 Charter School Educator of the Year award. Kahlie Benz, an educator at Flagstaff Academy Charter School, said she was “flabbergasted” when she found out she was nominated. “I fervently believe that education is...
Donald E. Dick
Donald Edward Dick, Jr. of Boulder CO passed away peacefully at Boulder Canyon Health and Rehabilitation on Jan 15 after a brave 11 mo battle with the effects from a brain bleed. He was surrounded by friends and loved ones. Don was born 4/23/42 in Little Rock AR to Murva...
Northwest Rail would start as commuter line on existing tracks
The Regional Transportation District envisions an expansion of the Northwest Rail along a private freight rail for commuters from Longmont. The self-guided online meeting for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study is available online through Feb. 21, offering information and feedback opportunities for the public. The purpose of the study...
Michael Robert Millsap
August 9, 1973 ~ January 31, 2023 (age 49) Beloved son, husband and father, Michael Robert Millsap, 49, was unexpectedly taken from us on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Michael was born to Janity (Mike) Hausman and James Millsap on August 9, 1973. He married the love of his life Alexandra Boese, on November 8, 2008 and they had two daughters, whom he adored: Charli Jane and Makayla Michelle. He owned On-Target Roofing and in his free time he loved being outdoors. Activities he enjoyed were skiing, paddle boarding, boating, fishing, surfing, hunting, camping, traveling with Alex and spending time with family and friends.
EPA not the only one looking to phase out leaded gas at airports
The Environmental Protection Agency recently published a proposed endangerment finding that could eliminate the use of leaded gasoline in small airports like Vance Brand Airport in Longmont. Airport Director Levi Brown said the change is a long time coming. The Boulder County Commissioners announced in January that they — along...
Winter adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park
For many, winter is their favorite time of year to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. The park is less crowded, yet alive with the beauty of the season. Weekends are busier than weekdays. For those who are prepared, winter is an enchanting time to explore RMNP. Snowshoeing is a fun,...
Good morning, Longmont!
Cloudy in the morning, then times of clouds and sun in the afternoon; breezy and colder. Periods of clouds and sun; a beautiful start to the weekend. Sun and areas of high clouds in the morning; mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Sunday Night. 25 °F. A bit of snow...
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
Longmont police report: Feb. 6, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
