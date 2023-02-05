ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In blowout loss to Thunder, TyTy Washington scores career-high 20 points

By Ben DuBose
 3 days ago
Photo by Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets were crushed from the outset on Saturday in Oklahoma City, though rookie guard TyTy Washington scored a career-high 20 points in 25 minutes on 9-of-16 shooting (56.3%). Led by a game-high 42 points from Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, it was just the second win for the Thunder (25-27) in their last seven games versus Houston.

After losing at home Friday to Toronto, it was the second night of a back-to-back for the short-handed Rockets (13-40), who had Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate sitting out for planned maintenance in a staggering 153-121 final (box score). Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) missed his 12th straight game, as well.

Second-year guard Jalen Green returned from his three-game absence with a right calf contusion but struggled, scoring 12 points on just 4-of-15 shooting (26.7%) and 2-of-8 on 3-pointers (25.0%). Like most of the Rockets, as evidenced by the highest point total in the history of Oklahoma City basketball, he struggled defensively.

Rookie forward Tari Eason added 18 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes off the Houston bench on 5-of-11 shooting (45.5%), while Josh Christopher continued his strong run of play with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting (63.6%) and 2-of-2 on 3-pointers over his 28 minutes.

Scroll on for highlights, analysis, and postgame interview reaction. Next up for Houston is a pair of home games versus Sacramento on Monday and Wednesday, with both tipoffs at 7 p.m. Central.

