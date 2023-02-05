PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida's loss at Kentucky Wildcats

Florida basketball took a tough loss on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night inside Rupp Arena, falling to their Southeastern Conference foes, 72-67. The Gators got off to a sluggish start which has been the death knell for this team this season and this game was no different.

Once again, center Colin Castleton led the way for the Orange and Blue dropping 25 points to lead all scorers along with eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Guard Cason White spearheaded the Wildcats’ attack, scoring 20 points while adding three rebounds, three blocks and one assist.

Take a look below at some of the top photographs from Florida’s loss at Kentucky on Saturday night.