Has an MLS team ever played in Club World Cup? History of USA and Canada in FIFA club tournament
The Seattle Sounders made MLS history as part of their participation in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. This year's tournament, officially dubbed "2022" even though it's taking place in February 2023 thanks to delays to other competitions that pushed the schedule back, featured a Major League Soccer club for the first time ever.
How many times have Real Madrid won FIFA Club World Cup? History of Los Blancos in intercontinental competition
Real Madrid's impressive 2021/22 campaign ended with Carlo Ancelotti winning an incredible La Liga and Champions League double on his return to Spain. Ancelotti showed his evergreen sharpness to get the better of Xavi, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp to get his hands on two major honours. Their...
FIFA Club World Cup prize money breakdown: How much could Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders win in 2023?
The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place this February, is set to crown a global club champion. But the seven participants have a chance to earn more than just a trophy. The event is a global showdown in Morocco and involves the club champions of each continent. Each...
FA Cup prize money breakdown: What do clubs earn in each round and how much do the winners receive?
While the prize money on offer in the FA Cup is almost certainly a secondary concern for clubs used to the riches of the Premier League, the sums for progressing through rounds can be game-changers for smaller clubs. England's most prestigious domestic cup competition can play a pivotal part in...
When is the Champions League returning? Dates, schedule, fixtures and games for European football in 2023
After an unusually long break because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2022/23 Champions League will return with the likes of reigning champions Real Madrid and bookmakers' favourites Manchester City vying for a place in the quarterfinals. World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappe leads the individual goals chart in...
Why are Man United and Leeds playing twice this week? Reason for Premier League double header
Manchester United and Leeds United fans will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming days as they face back-to-back Premier League meetings. Erik ten Hag's United have continued their impressive start to 2023 as they push for a top-four spot, whilst Leeds opted to sack head coach Jesse Marsch following a poor string of results.
Man United vs Leeds United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League clash
Manchester United welcome rivals Leeds United to Old Trafford in midweek Premier League action as the two sides prepare to face off in back-to-back fixtures. A quirk of the Premier League calendar, following postponements at the start of the campaign after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, means a double header at Old Trafford and Elland Road.
Why did Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch? Premier League club fires American manager amidst poor form
American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.
Barcelona vs Sevilla score, result as Barca go eight clear atop La Liga table after second half dominance
After the first 45 minutes, Xavi will have had flashbacks of the tiki-taka passing of the old Barcelona, with his own midfield presence pulling the strings. Except on Sunday against Sevilla, one thing was missing: the end product. So, at halftime, Xavi made a tactical change, swallowing his pride and...
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay
Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France
With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table, although there are additional challenges that threaten to unseat the traditional contenders.
Christian Atsu in Turkey earthquake: Latest news on former Newcastle United player
Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu remains missing despite previous reports he'd been pulled from the rubble after being caught up in the devastating earthquake that rocked the Turkey and Syrian border region on Monday. There have been conflicting reports about the 31-year-old's status over the past 48 hours after...
Man City punishment: Possible sanctions, points deductions amid Premier League financial allegations
In early February, Manchester City were accused of more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, with the alleged offences said to have occurred over the course of numerous years. Following a four-year investigation, the Premier League charged them with breaching rules regarding the providing of "accurate financial...
