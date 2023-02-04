Read full article on original website
When is the Champions League returning? Dates, schedule, fixtures and games for European football in 2023
After an unusually long break because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2022/23 Champions League will return with the likes of reigning champions Real Madrid and bookmakers' favourites Manchester City vying for a place in the quarterfinals. World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappe leads the individual goals chart in...
Why did Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch? Premier League club fires American manager amidst poor form
American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.
Will Casemiro miss the Carabao Cup final? What Brazil star's red card, suspension means for Manchester United
Manchester United were forced to battle through the closing stages of their 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford with 10 men after Casemiro was sent off. Jeffrey Schlupp pulled a goal back for the Eagles but Marcus Rashford's second-half finish ultimately proved decisive after Bruno Fernandes gave United an early lead from the penalty spot.
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
FA Cup prize money breakdown: What do clubs earn in each round and how much do the winners receive?
While the prize money on offer in the FA Cup is almost certainly a secondary concern for clubs used to the riches of the Premier League, the sums for progressing through rounds can be game-changers for smaller clubs. England's most prestigious domestic cup competition can play a pivotal part in...
How many times have Real Madrid won FIFA Club World Cup? History of Los Blancos in intercontinental competition
Real Madrid's impressive 2021/22 campaign ended with Carlo Ancelotti winning an incredible La Liga and Champions League double on his return to Spain. Ancelotti showed his evergreen sharpness to get the better of Xavi, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp to get his hands on two major honours. Their...
Tottenham vs Man City live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League clash
Man City face another test in their Premier League title defence this weekend as Pep Guardiola's side travel to Tottenham. City take on Spurs with ground to make up on league leaders Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta's charges head to struggling Everton the day before, with the title race continuing to power on.
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay
Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
Christian Atsu in Turkey earthquake: Latest news on former Newcastle United player
Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu remains missing despite previous reports he'd been pulled from the rubble after being caught up in the devastating earthquake that rocked the Turkey and Syrian border region on Monday. There have been conflicting reports about the 31-year-old's status over the past 48 hours after...
Barcelona vs Sevilla score, result as Barca go eight clear atop La Liga table after second half dominance
After the first 45 minutes, Xavi will have had flashbacks of the tiki-taka passing of the old Barcelona, with his own midfield presence pulling the strings. Except on Sunday against Sevilla, one thing was missing: the end product. So, at halftime, Xavi made a tactical change, swallowing his pride and...
FIFA Club World Cup prize money breakdown: How much could Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders win in 2023?
The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place this February, is set to crown a global club champion. But the seven participants have a chance to earn more than just a trophy. The event is a global showdown in Morocco and involves the club champions of each continent. Each...
Man City punishment: Possible sanctions, points deductions amid Premier League financial allegations
In early February, Manchester City were accused of more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, with the alleged offences said to have occurred over the course of numerous years. Following a four-year investigation, the Premier League charged them with breaching rules regarding the providing of "accurate financial...
Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League and Copa del Rey
After winning the Spanish Supercopa in January, Barcelona are very much on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumped out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish La Liga table, in a fierce title contest with rivals...
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France
With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table, although there are additional challenges that threaten to unseat the traditional contenders.
Marseille vs PSG time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for Coupe de France Round of 16
Lionel Messi will look to carry PSG through to the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France as the Parisian club travels to visit fellow Ligue 1 heavyweights Olympique de Marseille in a cup edition of Le Classique. With Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both sidelined with injuries, Messi is the star...
Sheffield United vs. Wrexham final score, highlights and analysis as Sharp, Berge late show spares Blades
BRAMALL LANE, SHEFFIELD — Injury-time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge gave Sheffield United a breathless 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Wrexham, who came within a Paul Mullin penalty of an improbable upset at Bramall Lane. After a goalless first half where Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton...
