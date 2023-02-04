ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Why did Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch? Premier League club fires American manager amidst poor form

American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Casemiro miss the Carabao Cup final? What Brazil star's red card, suspension means for Manchester United

Manchester United were forced to battle through the closing stages of their 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford with 10 men after Casemiro was sent off. Jeffrey Schlupp pulled a goal back for the Eagles but Marcus Rashford's second-half finish ultimately proved decisive after Bruno Fernandes gave United an early lead from the penalty spot.
BBC

Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?

The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
BBC

Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?

Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
ng-sportingnews.com

Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay

Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
ng-sportingnews.com

Christian Atsu in Turkey earthquake: Latest news on former Newcastle United player

Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu remains missing despite previous reports he'd been pulled from the rubble after being caught up in the devastating earthquake that rocked the Turkey and Syrian border region on Monday. There have been conflicting reports about the 31-year-old's status over the past 48 hours after...
ng-sportingnews.com

Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League and Copa del Rey

After winning the Spanish Supercopa in January, Barcelona are very much on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumped out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish La Liga table, in a fierce title contest with rivals...
ng-sportingnews.com

Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France

With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table, although there are additional challenges that threaten to unseat the traditional contenders.

