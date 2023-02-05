Read full article on original website
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
Luke Rockhold Vows To Retire If He Doesn’t Knock Out Logan Paul: ‘I Gurantee it’
Luke Rockhold has officially called out Logan Paul for a boxing match. Rockhold is looking for a high-profile boxing opponent after parting ways with the UFC. He initially called out Jake Paul, but he’s now turning his focus to the older Paul brother. After attending Bellator 290, the former UFC champion was approached in the parking lot for a quick interview with InsideFighting.
sportszion.com
‘It’s must-win there is no doubt’ Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
Daniel Cormier gives some inspiring words of encouragement to Jorge Masvidal just before the bout that will go down as the most significant of his career. Jorge Masvidal has marked April 8 as a significant date on his calendar because, after an extended absence from action, he is slated to take part in the main event of UFC 287: Pereira versus Adesanya.
CBS Sports
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide
Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
Laura Sanko Surprised By Conor McGregor Coaching The Ultimate Fighter: ‘That’s A Ton Of Work And Commitment’
Laura Sanko is surprised Conor McGregor decided to coach The Ultimate Fighter again. Dana White announced last week that ‘The Notorious’ and Michael Chandler will be the TUF 31 coaches, with a highly-anticipated matchup after the season. Sanko joined Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch on the TimboSugarShow to discuss the big announcement. The UFC commentator was asked if she was surprised about McGregor’s decision and had this to say:
Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Think Fedor Emelianenko is the GOAT: ‘The Myth is Bigger’
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier does not think Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. Emelianenko is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. He boasts a stellar resume with multiple championships under his belt and a dominant unbeaten run between 2001 and 2009 under the Pride and Affliction banner. He walked away from professional competition after a final outing against Ryan Bader at Bellator 290.
Fedor Emelianenko Has No Issues With Retiring After Bellator 290: ‘I Feel Great’
Fedor Emelianenko is satisfied with his decision to retire. On February 4, ‘The Last Emperor’ removed his gloves for the last time. The Russian MMA legend retired after losing by a first-round TKO against Ryan Bader in the Bellator 290 main event. After celebrating his historic career with other MMA pioneers, Emelianenko sat down to talk with the media.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor ‘100 percent’ gets a title shot with win over Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor always feels one win away from a title shot. “The Notorious” former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t fought since July 2021 when suffering a nasty broken leg opposite Dustin Poirier. Seemingly all healed up and good to go, McGregor’s return is set for the second half of 2023, coming at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 31’s finale.
MMA Fighting
Dana White: Fedor Emelianenko not ‘one of the greatest of all-time,’ should have retired ‘a few years ago’
Dana White and Fedor Emelianenko never managed to do business, which is just fine with the UFC president. On Saturday, the legendary Emelianenko competed in his retirement bout in the main event of Bellator 290, where he lost by first-round knockout to heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. Afterward, Emelianenko was celebrated in an in-cage ceremony that included other legends of the sport, including former UFC champions Randy Couture, Matt Hughes, Quinton Jackson, Frank Shamrock, and Mark Coleman.
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson got wrecked by Michael Chandler but still considers ‘Iron’ to be ‘easy road’ for Conor McGregor
Longtime UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson claims he was approached by the promotion about coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite former 155-pound champion Conor McGregor, a spot that eventually went to all-action lightweight bruiser Michael Chandler. Then again, Ferguson said the same thing about Khabib Nurmagomedov, so...
Bruce Buffer Recalls Getting Humbled By Royce Gracie During Sparring Session
Bruce Buffer once got into a sparring session with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Royce Gracie – and it went exactly how you thought it did. Buffer is better known for being one of the greatest combat sports introducers of all time after his historic run with the UFC. Buffer has been announcing for the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion since 1996.
Sean Strickland Gets Into Sparring Match With College Football Star At UFC PI (Video)
Sean Strickland is certainly one fighter on the UFC’s roster who is down for almost anything. Strickland is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC and is coming off a victory over Nassourdine Imavov last month. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for the 31-year-old. In the...
Dana White Says Derrick Lewis Is ‘Not Going Anywhere’ Despite Getting ‘Manhandled’ By Serghei Spivac At UFC Vegas 68
Dana White is not cutting Derrick Lewis despite being handed his third straight loss at UFC Vegas 68. The UFC boss gave Serghei Spivac the props for pulling off a great performance against “The Black Beast”. UFC president Dana White had just reassured Derrick Lewis that despite suffering a...
Ariel Helwani Lays Into Dana White For Forgetting Islam Makhachev’s Name
Ariel Helwani is taking a shot at Dana White for forgetting Islam Makhachev’s name. UFC president Dana White has been around the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time. He is, in many circles, considered the best fight promoter on the planet. In the midst of the recent scandal surrounding White striking his wife on New Year’s Eve, his response to why he would not be punished involved insinuating that the UFC would fall apart without him. Now in the wake of that, White has been filmed not remembering the name of one of his champions.
MMAmania.com
‘Mystic Mike’ Chandler predicts how he’ll beat McGregor, Conor responds
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are set to fight sometime in fall 2023 after coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 this upcoming summer season. That’s awhile away, but Chandler is already visualizing several ways in which he could beat “The Notorious” in the cage. In a new...
Michael Bisping Predicts ‘Fight Of The Year’ Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Michael Bisping weighed in on the upcoming TUF 31 season finale match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. “The Count” predicts how “Iron” Mike will beat “The Notorious”. For obvious reasons, the upcoming The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 has become one of the hottest subjects of...
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
Michael Bisping Says Alexander Volkanovski Could Use His Critics As ‘Best Motivation’ Against Islam Makhachev
Michael Bisping shared his honest take on people writing off Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 284. “The Count” said Volk should be able to motivate himself by all the criticisms. Michael Bisping said a lot of people doubt Alexander Volkanovski’s capability to stop Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. While...
