Read full article on original website
Related
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
sportszion.com
“He’s got more boxing skills” Canelo Alvarez weighs in on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bout at Las Vegas
Since last December, a lot has happened in the life of Gervonta Davis. On December 27, the American boxer was charged with domestic battery, for which he had to stay in jail one night and later got bailed out for $1k with several legal restrictions. After bailing out, Tank faced...
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
sportszion.com
‘It’s must-win there is no doubt’ Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
Daniel Cormier gives some inspiring words of encouragement to Jorge Masvidal just before the bout that will go down as the most significant of his career. Jorge Masvidal has marked April 8 as a significant date on his calendar because, after an extended absence from action, he is slated to take part in the main event of UFC 287: Pereira versus Adesanya.
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’
Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
CBS Sports
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide
Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
CBS Sports
UFC 284 fight card -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Five storylines to watch in Australia
Just a few weeks shy of the 13th anniversary of the first UFC card held on Australian soil, the promotion will return Down Under on Saturday for the 16th time overall when it presents UFC 284 from RAC Arena in Perth. The top-heavy fight card offers a pair of can't-miss...
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
Bruce Buffer Recalls Getting Humbled By Royce Gracie During Sparring Session
Bruce Buffer once got into a sparring session with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Royce Gracie – and it went exactly how you thought it did. Buffer is better known for being one of the greatest combat sports introducers of all time after his historic run with the UFC. Buffer has been announcing for the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion since 1996.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis
Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
calfkicker.com
Anthony Pettis set to box Roy Jones Jr, on the same card: Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, And Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal has stacked the card and is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4. Masvidal is now entering the boxing ring after promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON. Roy Masvidal said on The MMA Hour that Jones Jr. will box Anthony Pettis in the main event of his show on April 1 in Milwaukee.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0