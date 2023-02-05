ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
MMAmania.com

Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
sportszion.com

‘It’s must-win there is no doubt’ Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 287

Daniel Cormier gives some inspiring words of encouragement to Jorge Masvidal just before the bout that will go down as the most significant of his career. Jorge Masvidal has marked April 8 as a significant date on his calendar because, after an extended absence from action, he is slated to take part in the main event of UFC 287: Pereira versus Adesanya.
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “

Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
TEXAS STATE
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’

Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
ringsidenews.com

Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event

Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
MMAmania.com

Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI

Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
MMAmania.com

Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’

You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MiddleEasy

Bruce Buffer Recalls Getting Humbled By Royce Gracie During Sparring Session

Bruce Buffer once got into a sparring session with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Royce Gracie – and it went exactly how you thought it did. Buffer is better known for being one of the greatest combat sports introducers of all time after his historic run with the UFC. Buffer has been announcing for the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion since 1996.
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis

Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
MARYLAND STATE
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy