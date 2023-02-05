Read full article on original website
Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano 2 To Go Down In Dublin On May 20th
Boxing Insider declared it the 2022 Fight Of The Year. Indeed, the throwdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano last year at Madison Square Garden was a thriller worthy of the term “classic.” And now, finally, the two women are set to throw down again – this time in Taylor’s native Ireland. Eddie Hearn made sure the rematch was announced at New York’s Hulu Theater immediately after Serrano emerged victorious from a grueling match with Erika Cruz on Saturday night, with Taylor present in the ring with the exhausted Serrano. This is one of the biggest fights of the year to me made so far, as the first bout between Taylor and Serrano was so close.
Anthony Joshua To Face Jermaine Franklin April 1st In London
After losing two in a row to now IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua will return to the ring on April 1st to face American contender Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena. The fight will be broadcast live on the DAZN streaming service, which Joshua has recently made a five year deal with. Even after dropping a pair of fights to Usyk, Joshua is clearly still a red hot commodity.
“Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden” Tournament Day 2 at the Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle
USA Boxing, Metro (“Metro”) continued the 2023 Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden in the city of New Rochelle courtesy of the Champs Boxing Club and the Boys & Girls Club. Boxing fans experienced some of the best amateur grassroots-level boxing in the Senior Novice Male 147lbs...
De La Hoya On Davis-Garcia Negotiations: “What’s Holding Everything Up Is The Rematch Clause”
It appears negotiations for the highly anticipated Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superfight have hit a bump in the road. An official announcement for the fight was supposed to be made at just about any time, but now negotiations have hit a snag. “We’re literally down at the 1-yard line; what’s holding everything up is the rematch clause,” Garcia promoter and Golden Boy Promotions’ honcho Oscar De La Hoya has told ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. “It’s only fair if Ryan wins, then our side controls everything as the A-side. This is just the way it always has been…it’s common sense that whoever wins is the A-side. That’s the bottom line. We’re not reinventing the wheel here.”
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Derrick James Is Anthony Joshua’s New Trainer
Derrick James, the highly regarded, Texas based trainer of Errol Spence and Jermell Charlo, now has another fighter of note paying for his services – former heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua. After dropping two fights in a row to Oleksandr Usyk, the towering Londoner was looking for someone he hoped could change the direction his career had recently been taking. In James, Joshua feels like he’s found the right person. Rob McCracken had formerly been Joshua’s trainer, before Robert Garcia took over the reins for a shot time. Now, with James set to be in his corner Joshua has reportedly travelled to Texas to begin work.
