Boxing Insider declared it the 2022 Fight Of The Year. Indeed, the throwdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano last year at Madison Square Garden was a thriller worthy of the term “classic.” And now, finally, the two women are set to throw down again – this time in Taylor’s native Ireland. Eddie Hearn made sure the rematch was announced at New York’s Hulu Theater immediately after Serrano emerged victorious from a grueling match with Erika Cruz on Saturday night, with Taylor present in the ring with the exhausted Serrano. This is one of the biggest fights of the year to me made so far, as the first bout between Taylor and Serrano was so close.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO