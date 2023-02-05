Read full article on original website
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Marconews.com
Elizabeth Chambers talks marriage, quarantine with ex Armie Hammer: 'He was the worst'
Elizabeth Chambers is opening up about her decade-long marriage with disgraced actor Armie Hammer. Chambers and Hammer were married for 10 years before splitting in 2020. The next year, women began to come forward with abuse and sexual assault allegations against the "Call Me By Your Name" actor. In an...
Marconews.com
Julie Andrews and daughter Emma co-author children's book 'The Enchanted Symphony'
NEW YORK — The latest picture book collaboration between Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton was inspired by an unusual musical performance in Spain. Abrams Children’s Books announced Monday that “The Enchanted Symphony” will be published Sept. 12. Andrews and Walton Hamilton thought of the book during the first year of the pandemic, when they attended “Concert for the Biocene,” in which a string quartet played in front of thousands — of plants, one for each seat at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu.
Marconews.com
'RHOC' alum Gretchen Rossi mourns death of fiancé's son Grayson: 'Beyond devastated'
Gretchen Rossi has revealed her fiancé's son, Grayson, has died after battling a brain tumor for more than a decade. He was 22. Rossi, 44, posted several photos of Grayson and his father, Slade Smiley, as well as photos of all three of them together to share the news about his health update.
Marconews.com
Kodi Lee's joyous return on 'AGT: All-Stars' mesmerizes Simon Cowell: 'In a different league'
With no Golden Buzzer available, the final round of auditions for "America’s Got Talent: All-Stars" were in the hands of the superfans. The panel of voters held all the power when it came to sending one last act to the finals. Their job was tough, deciphering between past winning...
Marconews.com
Adele's dream to meet The Rock comes true at 2023 Grammys, thanks to Trevor Noah: Watch
Adele's long-held dream to meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came true in spectacular and surprising fashion Sunday at the Los Angeles Grammy Awards. The surprise meeting took place on live TV during the Grammys telecast with host Trevor Noah making the introduction during his opening host remarks. Noah put the...
Marconews.com
Can we just leave Ben Affleck alone? In defense of Resting Ben Face at the Grammys
There seemed to be just one thing on the lips – or fingertips – of the Twitterverse following Sunday's Grammy Awards: Ben Affleck's Resting Ben Face. The actor/filmmaker accompanied his wife, Jennifer Lopez, a presenter for the evening's festivities at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. And somehow Affleck's face got more attention than Lopez's stunning Gucci gown.
Marconews.com
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announces engagement: See the sweet photos
Eminem's "baby girl" is all grown up and she's getting married!. Hailie Jade, the 27-year-old daughter of the rapper and his ex-wife Kim Scott, shared the news on Instagram Monday of her engagement to Evan McClintock. "casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11," she captioned a series...
Marconews.com
Grammys 2023: Taylor Swift's hushed convo with ex Harry Styles, more juicy moments not seen on TV
LOS ANGELES — Let's be real: If you only watched the Grammy Awards on TV, there's a lot you missed. Sure, you saw Beyoncé become the most awarded artist in Grammys history. And you saw Harry Styles clinch album of the year, a shocking result for the BeyHive who thought she had that category in the bag. And you saw Bonnie Raitt's jaw drop after her stunning win for song of the year.
Marconews.com
'It means everything': Meet jazz singer Samara Joy, who won best new artist at 2023 Grammys
Samara Joy is now a Grammy-certified rising star — but she didn't see it coming. Joy, a New York-born jazz singer, clinched the prize for best new artist at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night. The victory was a surreal moment for the 23-year-old. "I've been watching y'all...
Marconews.com
Brendan Fraser opens up about finding out son Griffin has autism: 'You blame yourself'
Brendan Fraser got candid about his emotions upon first learning his oldest son Griffin has autism. Fraser, 54, shared on SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday that he makes an extra effort to connect with fans who have autism when he's at public events to assure them it's a space "where they belong."
Marconews.com
Fashion editor: Grammys a chance for all to steal the show
Fashion editor, Andrea Lavinthal says this year's Grammy Awards was full of stand-out outfits, with "one over-the-top extravagant look after another" (Feb. 6)
Marconews.com
Maria Menounos announces she's expecting a baby after a 'decade' of trying: 'I'm so grateful'
Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro are putting their travel plans on hold for the best reason: They are having a baby!. The TV host, 44, dropped the news on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Tuesday after Kelly Ripa asked about the couple's summer plans. "We had a lot...
Marconews.com
Shania Twain shakes up 2023 Grammys red carpet with polka dot suit, large matching hat
Shania Twain is the queen of red carpet fashion too. The country music icon, who dropped her latest album "Queen of Me" Friday, turned heads at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday with her bold suit and hat ensemble. Twain – who has five Grammys to her name – donned...
Marconews.com
Donkeys are Oscar season's biggest stars, from 'Banshees' and 'Eo' to 'Triangle of Sadness'
Hollywood's always been full of jackasses. But never more than this awards season, where donkeys appear in three Oscar-nominated films. Best picture nominees "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Triangle of Sadness" both feature beleaguered burros in memorable scenes, while best international film contender "Eo" follows an affable ass on his travels.
Marconews.com
Kim Petras becomes first openly transgender woman to win Grammy award, for Sam Smith hit
Kim Petras' historic win at Sunday's Grammy Awards is truly something sacred. The German-born pop singer, who made a splash featured on Sam Smith's electropop smash "Unholy," made Grammys history when she won the award for best pop duo/group performance at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, becoming what's believed to be the first openly transgender woman to win music's top honor in the category.
Marconews.com
The best moments of the 2023 Grammy Awards, from Harry Styles' superfan to a stunned Lizzo
The Grammys are always good for innumerable indelible moments, partly because unlike acting-related awards shows – that's you Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys – this telecast always features great artists doing what they do best on live television: rocking out. The 65th annual awards, which were held Sunday...
Marconews.com
Love & streaking in 'Somebody I Used to Know'
Husband and wife team Alison Brie and Dave Franco team up for new rom-com, "Somebody I Used to Know." (Jan. 8)
Marconews.com
Harry Styles' Grammys dancers say stage spun in reverse during 'As It Was' performance
Harry Styles has been the talk of the 2023 Grammy Awards between his album of the year win for "Harry's House" and his performance of "As It Was." If things looked off to you during the performance, it's because it was, according to the dancers. Dancer Brandon Mathis revealed on...
