ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Marconews.com

Elizabeth Chambers talks marriage, quarantine with ex Armie Hammer: 'He was the worst'

Elizabeth Chambers is opening up about her decade-long marriage with disgraced actor Armie Hammer. Chambers and Hammer were married for 10 years before splitting in 2020. The next year, women began to come forward with abuse and sexual assault allegations against the "Call Me By Your Name" actor. In an...
Marconews.com

Julie Andrews and daughter Emma co-author children's book 'The Enchanted Symphony'

NEW YORK — The latest picture book collaboration between Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton was inspired by an unusual musical performance in Spain. Abrams Children’s Books announced Monday that “The Enchanted Symphony” will be published Sept. 12. Andrews and Walton Hamilton thought of the book during the first year of the pandemic, when they attended “Concert for the Biocene,” in which a string quartet played in front of thousands — of plants, one for each seat at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu.
NEW YORK STATE
Marconews.com

Adele's dream to meet The Rock comes true at 2023 Grammys, thanks to Trevor Noah: Watch

Adele's long-held dream to meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came true in spectacular and surprising fashion Sunday at the Los Angeles Grammy Awards. The surprise meeting took place on live TV during the Grammys telecast with host Trevor Noah making the introduction during his opening host remarks. Noah put the...
Marconews.com

Can we just leave Ben Affleck alone? In defense of Resting Ben Face at the Grammys

There seemed to be just one thing on the lips – or fingertips – of the Twitterverse following Sunday's Grammy Awards: Ben Affleck's Resting Ben Face. The actor/filmmaker accompanied his wife, Jennifer Lopez, a presenter for the evening's festivities at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. And somehow Affleck's face got more attention than Lopez's stunning Gucci gown.
Marconews.com

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announces engagement: See the sweet photos

Eminem's "baby girl" is all grown up and she's getting married!. Hailie Jade, the 27-year-old daughter of the rapper and his ex-wife Kim Scott, shared the news on Instagram Monday of her engagement to Evan McClintock. "casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11," she captioned a series...
Marconews.com

Grammys 2023: Taylor Swift's hushed convo with ex Harry Styles, more juicy moments not seen on TV

LOS ANGELES — Let's be real: If you only watched the Grammy Awards on TV, there's a lot you missed. Sure, you saw Beyoncé become the most awarded artist in Grammys history. And you saw Harry Styles clinch album of the year, a shocking result for the BeyHive who thought she had that category in the bag. And you saw Bonnie Raitt's jaw drop after her stunning win for song of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marconews.com

Brendan Fraser opens up about finding out son Griffin has autism: 'You blame yourself'

Brendan Fraser got candid about his emotions upon first learning his oldest son Griffin has autism. Fraser, 54, shared on SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday that he makes an extra effort to connect with fans who have autism when he's at public events to assure them it's a space "where they belong."
Marconews.com

Donkeys are Oscar season's biggest stars, from 'Banshees' and 'Eo' to 'Triangle of Sadness'

Hollywood's always been full of jackasses. But never more than this awards season, where donkeys appear in three Oscar-nominated films. Best picture nominees "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Triangle of Sadness" both feature beleaguered burros in memorable scenes, while best international film contender "Eo" follows an affable ass on his travels.
Marconews.com

Kim Petras becomes first openly transgender woman to win Grammy award, for Sam Smith hit

Kim Petras' historic win at Sunday's Grammy Awards is truly something sacred. The German-born pop singer, who made a splash featured on Sam Smith's electropop smash "Unholy," made Grammys history when she won the award for best pop duo/group performance at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, becoming what's believed to be the first openly transgender woman to win music's top honor in the category.

Comments / 0

Community Policy