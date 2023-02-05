NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' 23-point comeback win over the Wizards

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Washington Wizards to Barclays Center on Saturday and won 125-123. Brooklyn has swept the regular-season series between the two teams at 4-0.

For the Nets, Cam Thomas had 44 points and five assists off the bench while Edmond Sumner had 29 points and three assists. Nic Claxton had 15 points and three blocks and Patty Mills had 13 points.

For the Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and five rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter while Deni Avdija had 23 points and four steals off the bench. Monte Morris had 18 points and Corey Kispert had 15 points.

The Brooklyn Nets looked lifeless in the first half as it looks like Kyrie Irving’s trade request has taken at least some of the team’s energy. The Nets allowed Kristaps Porzingis to score 20 points on just nine shots in the first 24 minutes.

The second half was a different story for both teams as Brooklyn won the second half 70-50. That massive comeback was because of Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner reaching career-highs in scoring and Nic Claxton being the stabilizing force for Brooklyn like he has been all season.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ spectacular win: