ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' 23-point comeback win over the Wizards

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nclhm_0kcy9uph00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Washington Wizards to Barclays Center on Saturday and won 125-123. Brooklyn has swept the regular-season series between the two teams at 4-0.

For the Nets, Cam Thomas had 44 points and five assists off the bench while Edmond Sumner had 29 points and three assists. Nic Claxton had 15 points and three blocks and Patty Mills had 13 points.

For the Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and five rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter while Deni Avdija had 23 points and four steals off the bench. Monte Morris had 18 points and Corey Kispert had 15 points.

The Brooklyn Nets looked lifeless in the first half as it looks like Kyrie Irving’s trade request has taken at least some of the team’s energy. The Nets allowed Kristaps Porzingis to score 20 points on just nine shots in the first 24 minutes.

The second half was a different story for both teams as Brooklyn won the second half 70-50. That massive comeback was because of Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner reaching career-highs in scoring and Nic Claxton being the stabilizing force for Brooklyn like he has been all season.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ spectacular win:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Harden reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA's scoring record

History was made on Tuesday night as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke a record that nobody thought would ever be broken: the all-time scoring record. James recorded 36 points by the end of the third quarter in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder which gave him 38,3888 points for his career. That broke the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as James now holds the record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damian Lillard swished one of the rarest shots in NBA history and he made it look so easy

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is in the midst of a truly remarkable scoring stretch, and he proved as much again on Monday. Lillard, who managed to score 28 points for the eighth game in a row, is averaging 36.9 points per game over the course of his last sixteen games. But few buckets, if any, were more impressive than the one he made in the third quarter of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 6.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s deadpan expressions watching LeBron James break his record became an instant meme

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made his way back to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to watch LeBron James break his all-time regular season scoring record and play the part of NBA ambassador. While folks like LeBron James’ sons and former rival Paul Pierce were so happy to celebrate James notching the scoring record, “The Captain” was mostly just relaxing court-side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch the exact moment LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron, who needed 36 points to establish himself as the greatest scorer in league history, went on an impressive scoring rampage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pursuit of putting his name in the record books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook had 'heated verbal exchange' with Lakers coach Darvin Ham before trade rumors

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Yet now, all eyes are on Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, and fans were reminded why during Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Near the end of the first half, the nine-time All-Star and former MVP refused to leave the court after he was subbed out by Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy