Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Niners star has shocking message for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant defensive performance that surrendered just seven points to the Niners’ offense. But even despite the stellar showing from the Eagles’ defense, San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t sound impressed. This Read more... The post Niners star has shocking message for Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57

A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a "Chiefs Kingdom" flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway
NJ.com

Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner

Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For The Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is fast approaching. That means more and more picks for the winner of the game will be coming in over the coming days, including today (Monday).  Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who was introduced as head coach on ...
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ jaw-dropping Super Bowl take that Eagles fans will love

During his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup. Specifically, he was asked about both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs offenses. With his answer, Rodgers was clear that this matchup could very...
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Peyton Manning was 'FURIOUS' at the end of 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game, ending in AFC loss

The general sentiment of the revamped Pro Bowl Games seemed to be largely positive, but Peyton Manning didn't come away particularly happy. After the AFC lost to the NFC by two points following some extremely confusing clock management by the officials, The Sheriff lost it on the sidelines and running onto the field, saying the NFC had committed a penalty.
Yardbarker

'Eagles' chants rain down at MSG during 76ers/Knicks contest

If Eagles fans enthusiasm at MSG proved anything, it's that Philadelphia fans travel well. The same will be true for next Sunday's big game in Arizona. According to a report from 6 ABC's John Paul, 24 percent of Super Bowl ticket purchases have come from Pennsylvania, the most in the U.S. by far. Meanwhile, eight percent of ticket buys have come from New Jersey, which also has a sliver of Eagle-fan territory.
