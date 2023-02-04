Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Why the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their fifth Super Bowl on Sunday and their third since 2019.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Niners star has shocking message for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant defensive performance that surrendered just seven points to the Niners’ offense. But even despite the stellar showing from the Eagles’ defense, San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t sound impressed. This Read more... The post Niners star has shocking message for Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Madden NFL 23 Prediction for Super Bowl LVII is in - Eagles win, Jalen Hurts MVP
EA Sports' popular sim doesn't have a very good track record in predicting Super Bowls, however, so it may be wise to hold of any parade planning
atozsports.com
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
San Diego Union-Tribune
Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57
A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a "Chiefs Kingdom" flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway
Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
'Leaked' Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Score Swirling On Social Media
Throughout the past week, just about everyone around the NFL has made jokes about former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster's claim that the league scripts its seasons. But if the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-34 when the two meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, there are ...
Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For The Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is fast approaching. That means more and more picks for the winner of the game will be coming in over the coming days, including today (Monday). Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who was introduced as head coach on ...
ClutchPoints
Aaron Rodgers’ jaw-dropping Super Bowl take that Eagles fans will love
During his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup. Specifically, he was asked about both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs offenses. With his answer, Rodgers was clear that this matchup could very...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Peyton Manning was 'FURIOUS' at the end of 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game, ending in AFC loss
The general sentiment of the revamped Pro Bowl Games seemed to be largely positive, but Peyton Manning didn't come away particularly happy. After the AFC lost to the NFC by two points following some extremely confusing clock management by the officials, The Sheriff lost it on the sidelines and running onto the field, saying the NFC had committed a penalty.
NFL Draft 2023: Jets’ stunning QB trade; Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
Now this is a mock draft. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. It includes a massive blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers finally moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even better, it...
ng-sportingnews.com
How many current Chiefs were on Super Bowl 54 roster? Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among players who won rings in 2020
It feels like just yesterday that the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl. Kansas City is set to make its third trip to the big game in the past four years. Andy Reid's teams have become regulars in the final game of the NFL season. While it might not have...
ng-sportingnews.com
How big is NFL Pro Bowl field? Explaining the shortened 50-yard format for 2023 flag football game
The NFL's new 7-on-7 format for the Pro Bowl is going to have a few major differences, but one of the biggest ones is going to be the dimensions of the field. Rather than playing on a 100-yard long, 53-yard wide field, the flag football game between the AFC and NFC will be played on a half-length field of 50 yards with the full width.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bill Belichick praises Tom Brady's talent, memory in podcast interview with retired QB: 'The greatest player'
For years, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were a coach and quarterback duo that haunted the rest of the NFL. Days after Brady's (second) retirement, Belichick joined his former QB on his podcast to discuss what it was like coaching him. On the "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is NFL Pro Bowl on today? Time, TV schedule, live streams for 2023 AFC vs. NFC flag football game
The Pro Bowl has been reconfigured for 2023 and beyond, moving away from an actual football game after struggling to attract the kind of interest the NFL is accustomed to seeing. The league did not do away with the event, though. The Pro Bowl is now the Pro Bowl Games,...
'Eagles' chants rain down at MSG during 76ers/Knicks contest
If Eagles fans enthusiasm at MSG proved anything, it's that Philadelphia fans travel well. The same will be true for next Sunday's big game in Arizona. According to a report from 6 ABC's John Paul, 24 percent of Super Bowl ticket purchases have come from Pennsylvania, the most in the U.S. by far. Meanwhile, eight percent of ticket buys have come from New Jersey, which also has a sliver of Eagle-fan territory.
