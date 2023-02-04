Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Related
Why the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their fifth Super Bowl on Sunday and their third since 2019.
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
Doug Williams is so pumped about Patrick Mahomes and the future of Black QBs in the NFL
It’s a big week for NFL history and progress in pro football. Come Sunday and the kickoff of Super Bowl 57, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the NFL’s biggest game. It’s a massive moment for the sport and a great sign of how far the game’s most important position has come.
Patrick Mahomes was extremely honest about how much he thinks of his Super Bowl loss
Patrick Mahomes might be the NFL’s best quarterback, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t human. Despite everything he’s accomplished in his young career thus far, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar has an appropriate perspective about how much further he has to go. During Super Bowl Opening...
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
LOOK: Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
It won’t be long now before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs have officially touched down in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of the game, with charters carrying members of the team arriving at Goldwater Air National Guard Base around 2:00 p.m. ET. Things are back to normal compared to the team’s late arrival to Tampa, Florida in Super Bowl LV. They stayed in Kansas City for an extra week with that game, but this time around they’ll get all the typical pre-Super Bowl media spectacle.
Jalen Ramsey accidentally trucked Tyreek Hill during flag football at the Pro Bowl
Even though the Pro Bowl Games have switched to a flag football format, that didn’t stop Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey from getting in a big hit on Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. While playing on defense for the NFC team, Ramsey saw the prime opportunity to make...
Why Chiefs Traded Tyreek Hill to Dolphins Instead of Jets
The receiver signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami ahead of the 2023 season.
Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks
The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
Look: 1 Chiefs' Starter Announced Injury Update At Super Bowl Opening Night
An every-game starter on the Chiefs' defense has just provided the NFL world with an injury update. Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, concussed in the Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Bengals, reportedly cleared concussion protocol today. According to NFL insider Field Yates, ...
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
'Leaked' Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Score Swirling On Social Media
Throughout the past week, just about everyone around the NFL has made jokes about former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster's claim that the league scripts its seasons. But if the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-34 when the two meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, there are ...
NBC Sports
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag. Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a 'must-win game'
The early media days leading up to the Super Bowl have become somewhat infamous for awkward moments. This year was no different. With media from around the world assembled in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up to the mic to answer questions. And boy, did they get some strange ones.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Makes Gross Super Bowl Bet With Cooper Manning
In addition to being a generational talent, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also has an excellent sense of humor. He put that on display last night during the NFL Network's Super Bowl Opening Night. Speaking with Cooper Manning on the broadcast, Mahomes agreed to a friendly (if unorthodox) bet ...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Chiefs rebuilt a Super Bowl roster for Patrick Mahomes, from wide receiver redo to offensive line coup
The Super Bowl 57 Chiefs are much different than the Super Bowl 54-winning Chiefs. Consider Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are only 3 of 15 players left from the Kansas City roster when it won a ring three years ago. Mahomes and Kelce are joined by backups Chad...
Comments / 0