It won’t be long now before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs have officially touched down in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of the game, with charters carrying members of the team arriving at Goldwater Air National Guard Base around 2:00 p.m. ET. Things are back to normal compared to the team’s late arrival to Tampa, Florida in Super Bowl LV. They stayed in Kansas City for an extra week with that game, but this time around they’ll get all the typical pre-Super Bowl media spectacle.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO