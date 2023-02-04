ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

It won’t be long now before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs have officially touched down in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of the game, with charters carrying members of the team arriving at Goldwater Air National Guard Base around 2:00 p.m. ET. Things are back to normal compared to the team’s late arrival to Tampa, Florida in Super Bowl LV. They stayed in Kansas City for an extra week with that game, but this time around they’ll get all the typical pre-Super Bowl media spectacle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks

The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag.  Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a 'must-win game'

The early media days leading up to the Super Bowl have become somewhat infamous for awkward moments. This year was no different. With media from around the world assembled in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up to the mic to answer questions. And boy, did they get some strange ones.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

