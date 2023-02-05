ALBANY, Ore. -- Dozens of trees have been removed from the Albany waterfront as part of a revitalization project that has been in the works since 2018. About 80 trees are set to be removed from Albany’s Monteith Riverpark. According to Staci Belcastro, an engineer with the city of Albany, many of the trees are too close to existing structures, interfere with utility services or are in the way of planned developments. The rest are diseased or non-native species that pose a safety risk to pedestrians passing underneath.

ALBANY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO