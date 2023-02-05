Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Ursula
EUGENE, Ore. -- Ursula is a lovely lady with a big smile and a lot of energy who is looking for a new forever home!. Ursula is a two-year-old pit bull mix with a black coat and white spots on her belly and toes. She makes the cutest little snorts when she’s happy and loves to lean in for pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say they adore this dog, and love spending time with her on long walks and cuddle time.
Flower shops remind folks to be ready for Valentine’s Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- With Valentine’s Day on the way, local businesses are prepping for the big day and reminding folks to not forget to grab something for their special someone. Bridgette Solagbade, the manager at the Flower Market in Springfield, says their most popular order is typically for a...
Free film centers around social media addiction for 4J Eugene School District parents
EUGENE, Ore- The 4J Eugene School District is offering parents and staff access to an independent film called “Like” which shines light on the hidden dangers of social media addiction. The documentary looks at the technology behind popular social media platforms. It aims to look into why social...
Suicide rate dramatically increases in Lane County; survivor shares story
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- New reports on suicide in Lane County show a disturbing climb in the last 20 years. Between 2000 and 2020, the rate of suicide increased by 80%, totaling 1,458 deaths. In 2020, the county's suicide rate was 65% greater than the U.S. average. The report also indicated that overall, men died about four times as often as women. Men over the age of 65 had the greatest risk of suicide of any age group.
Springfield’s GuestHouse Inn starts to come down, as local groups continue to help former residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Couches, refrigerators and mattresses that used to fill rooms at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites now fill the hotel’s parking lot. The displaced furniture comes as the building is in the process of being demolished. A worker at the site told KEZI 9 News the work started on February 1, and it was unclear when the work could wrap up.
New movie with PNW connections hopes to benefit HBCUs
PACIFIC NORTHWEST- We all know there are plenty of Hollywood blockbusters for you to go and see at the movie theater, but there's a new movie that just came out this weekend with a hometown connection. Movie goers have a chance to see a truly unique and special film starting...
Icy conditions lead to fatal crash on Highway 228
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Icy road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor in a crash that left a man dead Wednesday morning, the Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19 at about 6 a.m. on February 8. Officials said first responders arrived to find a silver pick-up truck had lost control while traveling westbound, crossed through the opposing lane, and crashed into a large tree. The driver, identified as Michael L Stafford, 40, of Foster, was declared deceased at the scene by responders.
Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
Fire crews close furniture store to search for potential fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- A furniture store in Lebanon was closed Monday while firefighters searched the building top-to-bottom to find the source of smoke and a burning smell, the Lebanon Fire District said. According to LFD, firefighters were called out to the Lebanon Plaza at about 11:27 a.m. on February 7...
OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
Trees to be removed from Albany river park
ALBANY, Ore. -- Dozens of trees have been removed from the Albany waterfront as part of a revitalization project that has been in the works since 2018. About 80 trees are set to be removed from Albany’s Monteith Riverpark. According to Staci Belcastro, an engineer with the city of Albany, many of the trees are too close to existing structures, interfere with utility services or are in the way of planned developments. The rest are diseased or non-native species that pose a safety risk to pedestrians passing underneath.
Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park. The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
Date set for Oregon State Football spring game
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State Beavers will be back on the field for the annual spring game on Saturday, April 22. According to the teams Twitter account, a kickoff time has not been set just yet. The team will have 15 spring practices, including the...
Lane County commissioners put public safety levy renewal on May ballot
EUGENE, Ore. -- In May, Lane County residents will get the chance to vote to renew a measure that funds jails and emergency mental health services throughout the county. The Board of Lane County Commissioners has unanimously voted to put the question of renewing the current public safety levy on the May 16, 2023 ballot. Lane County officials said the public safety levy helps fund jail, mental health services, and youth services for juvenile criminal offenders. The current public safety levy provides 52% of the funding for the Lane County Jail, officials said.
Utah scores triple digits, Utes beat Ducks 100-92
EUGENE, Ore. — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 30 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 100-92 victory over Oregon. Endyia Rogers scored 35 points to lead the Ducks (14-9, 5-7 PAC-12 play). Chance added 18 points while Grace VanSlooten had 15. The victory gives Utah its 20th...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in Beaverton as jackpot climbs higher
BEAVERTON, Ore. -- As the Powerball jackpot climbs ever higher, lottery officials said one lucky Oregonian got their hands on a $1 million winning ticket. Officials with the Oregon Lottery said a Beaverton resident purchased a Powerball ticket on February 4 that ended up winning $1 million. In addition, a Cottage Grove resident reportedly purchased a ticket that ended up winning $100,000 on February 3. Oregonians who sell winning tickets also get a bonus for selling them; the Oregon Lottery says the retailer who sold the $1 million ticket got a $10,000 bonus. The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $747 million for the February 6 drawing, making it the fifth-largest in Powerball history according to lottery officials.
Fast start plagues Beavers, Colorado defeats Oregon State 67-48
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Colorado outscored the Beavers 21-6 in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 67-48 victory over Oregon State. The loss drops the Beavers to 11-12 overall with a 3-9 conference record. Timea Gardiner led the Beavers with 13 points along with six...
Following the natural gas ban decision, local businesses react to possible effects
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene City Council voted to ban natural gas infrastructure in new, low-rise residential construction during a special meeting on Monday. This ordinance only applies to new, low-rise residential buildings. These are defined as single-family dwellings, duplexes, triplexes, quadraplexes, cottage clusters and any residential structure that is three-stories or less.
LTD and union reach tentative contract agreement
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some unionized Lane Transit District employees may be seeing an increase to their job benefits, as the LTD and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 757 have reached a tentative labor contract agreement. LTD and the ATU have reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract that would...
