ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio

(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Lansing Daily

Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community

A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening. He was a professor of music and director of bands and orchestra at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music for 28 years. Gage also was the conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra during that time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
WARREN, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA

Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

List of Beaver County road closures due to Ohio train derailment

As the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, worsened late Sunday night, fears of an explosion led to mandatory evacuations for residents within a mile radius of the train derailment site. That includes Darlington Township in Beaver County. PennDOT announced a list of roadway closures and detours due to the developing...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment

It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy