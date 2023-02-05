Read full article on original website
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
wtae.com
Blackhawk, Western Beaver schools dismissing early due to train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Students in theBlackhawk and Western Beaver County school districts will be dismissed early on Monday due to the massive train derailment in nearby East Palestine, Ohio. Blackhawk said high school dismissal will be at 12:15 p.m., followed by the middle school at 12:45 p.m. and...
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
WYTV.com
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
Lansing Daily
Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community
A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WYTV.com
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening. He was a professor of music and director of bands and orchestra at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music for 28 years. Gage also was the conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra during that time.
Driver taken to hospital after hitting pole in Warren
Police were called to the intersection of Parkman Road and Coits Drive in Warren around 6 a.m.
East Palestine Mass canceled, bishop issues statement
The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after cancelling Sunday morning mass in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter in place orders.
Eastwood Ice Fest experiences warmer weather
The second annual Eastwood Ice Fest at the mall's event center experienced warm weather for its event Sunday.
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
Power restored after outage at local mall
According to the City of Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, a malfunctioning switch caused the outage around 10:15 a.m.
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA
Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
wtae.com
List of Beaver County road closures due to Ohio train derailment
As the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, worsened late Sunday night, fears of an explosion led to mandatory evacuations for residents within a mile radius of the train derailment site. That includes Darlington Township in Beaver County. PennDOT announced a list of roadway closures and detours due to the developing...
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
erienewsnow.com
The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment
It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning.
Man wounded in the arm during shooting in Youngstown
Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm Sunday morning at a South Side home.
