Little Elm, TX

Two teens arrested on suspicion of slaying 19-year-old Little Elm resident

By Juan Betancourt Staff Writer juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Two Collin County teens were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Little Elm man on Friday, according to authorities.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, Little Elm police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Knight Trail and found a wounded man, David Noel Pleasant, according to a Little Elm Police Department press release. Pleasant was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday morning.

Denton, TX
