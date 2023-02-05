ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

1037thegame.com

Jordan Brown named SBC Player of the Week for third time

After averaging 21 points and 13.5 rebounds per game last week, Jordan Brown was named Sun Belt Player of the Week for the third time this season. Brown led the conference in rebounding while shooting 61% (17-28) from the field during the week and led the Cajuns to wins over Texas State and Marshall. Louisiana remains at the top of the conference standings, tied with Southern Miss at 10-2.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

PERFECT GAME, Offense highlight Kilgore home sweep

LSU Eunice Softball won in two very different ways to secure a doubleheader sweep on Monday against Kilgore College at Lady Bengal Field. It was LSUE’s (6-2) home opener for the 2023 regular season. The Bengals used a dominant performance in the circle by Chloe Bennett and Emma Shepherd...
BATON ROUGE, LA
999ktdy.com

Things a Cajun Oughta Know

When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead

It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oilmanmagazine.com

LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Traffic Construction on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 to Start the Workweek

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As another workweek begins, another round of traffic closures begin as well. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews will be focusing on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 this week as construction to help make the interstates as safe as possible will continue this week. The projects below will be happening during the morning, midday, and afternoon hours, so you will definitely want to make a note of them.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says

A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

Opelousas Kiwanis Announces Krewe Des Chienes

The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas will hold its 3rd annual Krewe Des Chienes this Saturday, February 11th. The parade will be in the town square at noon. Girl Scout troop 465 will lead the parade. Dog owners are encouraged to dress their pooch in festive attire for the event. You...
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
BATON ROUGE, LA

