LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As another workweek begins, another round of traffic closures begin as well. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews will be focusing on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 this week as construction to help make the interstates as safe as possible will continue this week. The projects below will be happening during the morning, midday, and afternoon hours, so you will definitely want to make a note of them.

SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO