Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1037thegame.com
Jordan Brown named SBC Player of the Week for third time
After averaging 21 points and 13.5 rebounds per game last week, Jordan Brown was named Sun Belt Player of the Week for the third time this season. Brown led the conference in rebounding while shooting 61% (17-28) from the field during the week and led the Cajuns to wins over Texas State and Marshall. Louisiana remains at the top of the conference standings, tied with Southern Miss at 10-2.
1037thegame.com
PERFECT GAME, Offense highlight Kilgore home sweep
LSU Eunice Softball won in two very different ways to secure a doubleheader sweep on Monday against Kilgore College at Lady Bengal Field. It was LSUE’s (6-2) home opener for the 2023 regular season. The Bengals used a dominant performance in the circle by Chloe Bennett and Emma Shepherd...
LSU Transfer Target OL Jakai Clark Announces Destination
Tigers are in need of depth of front, miss out on the versatile lineman.
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
PODCAST: Can Angel Reese make history for LSU women's hoops? Why are the men struggling so much?
Join Bryce Koon, Dylan Sanders and Glen West, as they break down the success of LSU women's basketball. Also, what is wrong with the men's team? Is it time to panic?. Make sure to subscribe to the Geaux247 YouTube channel here: Geaux247 YouTube. Not a VIP subscriber to Geaux247? Sign...
999ktdy.com
Things a Cajun Oughta Know
When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
Stormy into Wednesday evening
Stormy conditions are expected for Acadiana later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening with some potential for severe weather.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
theadvocate.com
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
Digital and tech jobs offered at online career fair
Registration is open for an online career fair featuring digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington, Lafayette and New Orleans.
houmatimes.com
LWFC Approves Resolution to Add 1,906 Acres Donated by Chevron USA to Salvador WMA
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved a resolution to add 1,906 acres of marshland and wetlands to the Salvador Wildlife Management Area (WMA) during its February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge. Chevron U.S.A., Inc. donated the land, located in St. Charles Parish. With the addition, Salvador...
oilmanmagazine.com
LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
Traffic Construction on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 to Start the Workweek
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As another workweek begins, another round of traffic closures begin as well. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews will be focusing on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 this week as construction to help make the interstates as safe as possible will continue this week. The projects below will be happening during the morning, midday, and afternoon hours, so you will definitely want to make a note of them.
NOLA.com
Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says
A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge dentist that seemingly disappeared out of nowhere last week is finally back at work after several WAFB reports. Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC says he had a minor surgical procedure done at the end of December and has been out ever since recovering.
DOH has new machine to fight potholes
With this week's shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
1037thegame.com
Opelousas Kiwanis Announces Krewe Des Chienes
The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas will hold its 3rd annual Krewe Des Chienes this Saturday, February 11th. The parade will be in the town square at noon. Girl Scout troop 465 will lead the parade. Dog owners are encouraged to dress their pooch in festive attire for the event. You...
brproud.com
EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Comments / 0