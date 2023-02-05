Read full article on original website
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Girls Varsity Bowling beats Springfield 1859 – 1848
The Girls varsity bowling team gets a great win against Springfield. The girls started by winning the first game by 29 pins then the second regular game the girls win by 88 pins to be ahead by 117 pins going into the baker games. Springfield came back in the baker games to make it close. The lady Vikings get the win by 11 pins. Great job girls. The lady Vikings were led by Laena Hartman and Kenlee Gore both bowling 362 series. GO VIKINGS!!!!
Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies
The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
Miami Valley sees spike in coyote sightings
James DeLong from Enon said he's never seen a coyote on his property, but he's heard them. He said he never felt worried about his dog, Jack.
Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month
Verona’s Pizza in Bellbrook is closing its doors in March just as the pizza shop marks three years of being a part of the local community, according to a Feb. 3 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The pizza shop, located at 18 E. Franklin Street, will close...
Police provide update on missing Dayton woman
30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Drive area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
Retro candy store to open in Tipp City
Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is "reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.
Dayton police searching for suspects after shooting on McArthur Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for three suspects following a shooting on McArthur Avenue in Dayton. According to Maj. Chris Malson with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to McArthur Avenue on reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officers later reportedly learned of a potential hostage situation […]
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville identified as Dayton man
Police have identified the body found in a wooded area near Farmersville on Thursday as a Dayton man.
Trotwood home deemed total loss after fire; Family displaced
Crews were sent to a fire at the 5400 block of West Third Street at approximately 8:52 p.m.
Water rescue ends with man rescued from river in Dayton
A man was helped from the Great Miami River to safety Tuesday afternoon.
Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy
Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at its new location in Troy. The craft beer bar will open following the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. “We...
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton to permanently close
General Manager Leisel Volski said the construction project near Main Street and McKinley Avenue a few years ago severely impacted their business and also played a factor in the decision to close.
1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield shooting
It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.
Water main break impacting stores in Hillsboro; boil advisory in place for some
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A water main break is affecting multiple streets and businesses in Hillsboro on Tuesday, according to the Hillsboro Water Department. Officials say the water main break is affecting Carolstown Road, Roberts Lane, and Harry Sauner Road. Officials say there is also a boil-water advisory in this...
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
One person in serious condition after police pursuit ends in crash
CINCINNATI — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with the driver being transported to the hospital after crashing in College Hill, Wednesday morning. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that a stolen vehicle was being pursued by officers when it crashed at the corner of West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive. Police had lost track of the vehicle before finding it had crashed into a wooded area.
