Boonville, MO

kttn.com

Obituary: Gary Lee Kirkpatrick

Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He was raised...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY

A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Randolph County garage destoryed in fire, home saved

A garage in Randolph County is destroyed by fire, but the nearby home is saved. The Westran Fire Protection District says crews were called to a large garage fire south of Clifton Hill around 12:30 yesterday afternoon. When they arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming from the garage, which was close to a home. Crews were able to put the fire out, and prevent it from spreading to the home, but the garage was a total loss.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Missouri

The Columbia Mall is a shopping mall located in Columbia, Missouri. It was built in 1985 and is the largest mall in its area. The mall's anchor stores are Target, JCPenney, Level Up Entertainment, two Dillard's stores, and Barnes & Noble. The mall's anchors are two Dillard's stores, JCPenney, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CFD: Fire near north Garth Avenue started from propane tank

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70 on Monday night that started from an explosion at a homeless camp in a wooded area. Boone County Joint Communications said on its social media that Garth Avenue between Blue Ridge Road and Thurman Street closed due The post CFD: Fire near north Garth Avenue started from propane tank appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri

Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
COLUMBIA, MO
933kwto.com

Body Found in I-44 Median Identified

The Highway Patrol has identified a body found in the median of I-44 near the West Bypass exit in Springfield. Troopers say Craig Griffitts from California was hit by a car around 4:40 Monday morning. The vehicle was driven by a man from Republic. Authorities did not get a call...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Smokey air in Southern Boone County caused by brush fire

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters say the smoke from a brush fire on Sunday may linger through the evening in Southern Boone County. Around 2:45 p.m., a controlled burn got out of control on South Turkey Ridge Road. A dozen firefighters from Southern Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the fire and had it The post Smokey air in Southern Boone County caused by brush fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Will four day school weeks ever come to Jefferson City?

What would you do with your children if they ended up only going to school 4 – days week? Many Missouri school districts, mainly smaller ones, have made that move. Jefferson City Superintendent Bryan McGraw is not a fan …. About one – quarter of Missouri schools are now...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kchi.com

Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is investigating after a house fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of West Leslie Lane around 1:00 am Monday. The department says there was a family of three in the home when the fire started. Fire officials told ABC 17 News that crews arrived The post Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Audrain County home sustains significant damage in early morning fire

Carelessly discarded smoking materials trigger an early morning fire in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. this morning to a home in the 900 block of North Kentucky Street regarding a house fire. When crews arrived, flames were showing from...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2023 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield Sunday. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure – Sports Broadcasting. Bob Kinloch – Central High School...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Audrain County man killed in Ralls County crash

An Audrain County man is killed in a single-car crash in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened this morning on Route F, about five-and-a-half miles southwest of New London. Troopers say James Sarlo, 37, of Vandalia, ran off the side of the road, hit an embankment, and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen supports Missouri senate resolution on casinos

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Board of Aldermen in Lake Ozark unanimously approved to be in support of Senate Joint Resolution 14. It addresses casinos. Right now casinos are only allowed on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. If the Missouri Senate resolution passes the legislature and then wins voter approval, gambling boats would be allowed at Lake of the Ozarks.
LAKE OZARK, MO

