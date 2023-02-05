ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGO

Sharks play the Panthers following Meier's 2-goal performance

San Jose Sharks (16-25-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (25-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Florida Panthers after Timo Meier's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime win. Florida has a 14-7-3 record at...
KGO

Kraken add 'depth to our defensive group,' deal for Sharks' Megna

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Megna is in the midst of his best season with 12 points in 48 games for the Sharks while averaging more than 19 minutes per game.
SEATTLE, WA
KGO

Sources: 49ers hiring ex-Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as DC

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- One week after defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans departed to become the Houston Texans' head coach, the San Francisco 49ers have his replacement. The Niners are hiring Steve Wilks, who was most recently the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers, as their next defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Wilks' hiring comes a day after his formal interview with the team.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KGO

Sharks visit the Lightning after Couture's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (15-25-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (32-16-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Logan Couture's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Sharks' 6-4 win. Tampa Bay has a 20-4-1 record...
TAMPA, FL

