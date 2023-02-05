Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona
Przemek Karnowski has been on the sidelines way more than he’d planned on since helping Gonzaga reach the 2017 national championship game. His pro career became a constant cycle of injuries and lengthy rehabilitation around short stints of the court – the last a nine-game stretch nearly a year ago for Twarde Pierniki in his native Poland.
KREM
After defeating Gonzaga, Saint Mary's proves they are the real deal | Locked on College Basketball
MORAGA, Calif. — For the first 35 minutes of gameplay between the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 18 Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday, it looked like Gonzaga was once again going to send a message to their 'little brother' in the WCC: this is still our conference. However,...
nbcrightnow.com
Take 22 Podcast with Anton Watson: A conversation about Gonzaga basketball, Fisher-Price mini-hoops and why Drake has no equal
Anton Watson has never been known to be much of a talker on the court, but Gonzaga’s versatile big man showed he can chat with the best of them away from it. On Tuesday, Watson’s new podcast, “Take 22,” made its debut at www.spokesman.com. Alongside co-host Theo Lawson, a reporter at The Spokesman-Review, Watson touched on a little bit of everything, from last Saturday’s wild loss to Saint Mary’s, to spending the holidays with his grandmother in Mullan, Idaho, to his favorite basketball shoe of all time.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga drops to No. 16 in latest Associated Press poll, one spot behind Saint Mary's
Gonzaga’s up-and-down tour of the Associated Press rankings resumed with the release of the latest men’s poll Monday. The Zags slid four spots to No. 16 after falling to Saint Mary’s 78-70 in overtime Saturday night in Moraga, California. Gonzaga handled Santa Clara 88-70 last Thursday. The...
KXLY
Gonzaga Bulldogs drop to No. 16 in latest AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a season of ups and downs, the Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to move up and down the AP Poll. In this week's poll, the Zags come in as the No. 16 team in the country. They dropped four spots from last week's poll after beating Santa Clara on Thursday and losing to Saint Mary's in overtime on Saturday.
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
huckleberrypress.com
Gabe Tesch: Surviving Childhood Cancer With a Drive to Do Something Extraordinary
Article by Jessica Simpkins, MD, photo by Val Mohney. Spokane native Gabe Tesch and his family have been through the ringer. At 11 years old, only two months after his mother finished treatment for breast cancer, Gabe was diagnosed with brain cancer. He underwent surgery, 48 days of radiation, and 48 weeks of chemotherapy.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane World War II vet celebrates 102nd birthday
SPOKANE, Wash. – A surprise birthday party was held inside Lilac Lanes in Spokane on Tuesday afternoon, for a very special young man.Cedric “Mac” McGuire, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, celebrated another year of life by doing what he does best: lighting up a room full of his closest friends.Lela Harty is one of Mac’s bowling partners, and organized his birthday festivities. “He’s a golden individual that brings happiness to everybody,” Harty said.”He’s just a sweet guy,” said Shawn Albright, another member of Mac’s bowling group. “He’s got a heart of gold, and he’s always helping out people.””I enjoy life, just being around,” Mac said. “So many people have a negative attitude. I don’t have a negative attitude, things are great.”Mac’s an avid bowler, and–according to peers in his senior bowling league–he’s legitimately good.”I think he’s better than me and I’m younger,” Albright said with a laugh.”He beats me all the time!” Harty said. “It’s like, how fair is that?”Plus, Mac still golfs three times a week with his buddies at Downriver Golf Course.But he had to be held back from bowling at his party on Tuesday, because he just got over a bout with COVID-19.It put him in the hospital for a day, but he beat it… because of course he did.Still, Mac couldn’t pass up an opportunity to party.”It’s awe-inspiring I guess. I didn’t believe that they’d have something like this for me!” Mac said. “I have so many nice friends from bowling and playing golf, you know? I just can’t believe it.”Mac said he didn’t think he’d live this long, but maybe it’s because he can’t remember ever drinking a glass of milk.”I don’t eat cheese, I don’t eat butter, but I eat ice cream. I like ice cream,” Mac said with a sly chuckle.Jokes aside, when you ask what the secret to his longevity is, Mac’s answer is right on the tip of his tongue.”Stay active, don’t just hold up like some people,” Mac said. “You have to keep active–keep your body active and your mind active, and you’ll live a lot longer.”In his own words, Cedric “Mac” McGuire isn’t ready to “cash in” just yet.”I’ve got a few things left to do first, before I cash in,” Mac said.Things like telling one of his many stories, cracking a few jokes and continuing to make the world a better place.”It’s nice to just be alive!” Mac said with a smile.
KPVI Newschannel 6
A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s...
KXLY
Teenager hit by car in Spokane Valley suffers life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - A 17-year-old girl hit by a car in Spokane Valley Monday night remains in critical condition. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies say she was hit by another teenager, but the sheriff's office has not yet said if the driver will face any criminal charges.
KXLY
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake. Rezvan Mohammadi works at World Relief. She has ties to Turkey, as her family lives close to the cities hit by the earthquake.
KXLY
Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
KXLY
Man hospitalized with significant injuries from South Hill stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department says a man was stabbed on the South Hill Sunday night. SPD says they responded to a man suffering "apparent stab wounds" near 44th Avenue and Regal Street just before 11 p.m.
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
FOX 28 Spokane
SR 174 closed due to overturned semi-truck causing fuel spill
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – SR 174 is closed near milepost 33 due to an overturned semi-truck that caused a fuel spill. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is currently being detoured through local roads. If possible, you should avoid the area and use other routes. Delays...
FOX 28 Spokane
Convicted murderer finishes 10-year-sentence, lands back in jail for alleged downtown attack
SPOKANE, Wash. – After one woman was attacked in an alleyway downtown last month, security camera footage has pointed police toward naming the suspect as previously convicted murderer 28-year-old Avondre Graham. One year after Graham was released from prison after serving ten years for stabbing Charlotte McGill to death...
KXLY
'This person is going to kill me': Visitor to Spokane describes downtown attack now blamed on recently-released convicted killer
SPOKANE, Wash - A man convicted of killing a woman in Spokane in 2012 allegedly committed a new crime just weeks after he was released from prison and attacked a stranger just two months later. Documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court show Avondre Graham is charge with assaulting and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
KXLY
See what's on the menu for Inlander Restaurant Week this year
SPOKANE, Wash. --- Inland Restaurant Week is still a couple of weeks away, but you can check out all the participating restaurants right now!. The 2023 event guide is now live on the Inlander Restaurant Week website where you can check out what three-course meal each restaurant is serving.
