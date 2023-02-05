ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

KOMU

Missouri basketball takes home another SEC win against South Carolina

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's Basketball team beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 Tuesday. "That's February," Missouri Men's Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates said after the game. "There's everything you can do that is right, but you can still feel like your own, and I want the guys to continue to protect their spirit because of that."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Bowers powers Rock Bridge boys basketball past KC Central

Senior Brady Bowers scored 32 points in Rock Bridge boys basketball's 86-67 home win over KC Central on Tuesday night. The Bruins (16-4) weren’t shy when it came to shooting, and it paid dividends. Rock Bridge took control early, knocking down field goal after field goal with the help of the hot-handed Bowers. But KC Central didn't go away quietly.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman baseball coach Mershon resigns

Hickman baseball coach Mason Mershon has informed the school of his resignation, athletic director Jack Rubenstein confirmed to the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday. There has been no information provided yet for the reason behind Mershon’s resignation. Isaiah Cummings will serve as the team’s interim coach for the upcoming...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Blair Oaks Girls win on senior night against Hallsville

JEFFERSON CITY- Blair Oaks hosted Hallsville Monday night for the Indians senior night. Seniors Samantha Weishahn and Taylor Groner were recognized. Blair Oaks got a lead on Hallsville early on in the game. Belle Boessen made a big impact on the Blair Oaks offense by taking charge in the paint...
HALLSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Feb. 6

One woman is injured after shooting near Douglass Park. One woman is injured after a shooting near Douglass Park late Sunday night. Christian Tabak, a CPD Public Information Specialist, said CPD responded to a shots fired call between Fifth Street and Lyon Street. He said officers then learned a female victim had left the scene and gone to a residence on Providence Rd.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor

JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday. Peaceful protests were held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Rain to continue overnight before sun takes over tomorrow

Rain is still fighting through dry air in mid-Missouri and light sprinkles are beginning in Columbia as of 3:30. Rain will continue to move northerly throughout central Missouri and become more widespread later this evening. There could be a few breaks in the rain this evening, but still keep those...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says

COLUMBIA - The MU community is mourning the loss of a legendary campus companion. "Harlan was just a symbol of unity to all of Mizzou," MU student Rachel Cook said. "He was the best boy." Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia

A Columbia convenience store sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket that is worth $1 million after Tuesday night's drawing, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery. The ticket, sold at Alta Convenience on East St. Charles Road, matched all five white-ball numbers — 9, 15, 46, 55 and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri tech school hosts largest career expo on record

LINN — State Technical College of Missouri held its annual career expo on Wednesday. This was the largest career expo the college has planned. This year, the career expo was split into two sessions due to such high demand from visiting employers. The expo included a morning session where...
LINN, MO
KOMU

Missouri nearly doubles Illinois' opening-day sales of adult use marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 of cannabis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, during the opening weekend of adult use sales in the state, the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) said Monday. On Friday, dispensaries sold more than $5 million of marijuana — which is nearly double the...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Grass fire burns half an acre in Audrain County Tuesday

A grass fire spread through a residential area Tuesday in Mexico, Missouri. A resident at the 600 block of East Orange Street was burning items in his yard when the fire spread beyond his control, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). The department responded around noon and extinguished...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
COLUMBIA, MO

