LeBron, on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player who can help Lakers win championship: ‘Duh’

silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers willing to trade Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker; but wouldn’t include Max Christie, Austin Reaves for Kyrie
With the NBA trade deadline less than four days away, we are slowly getting more and more details about what the Lakers are considering. And just like we have gotten reports about which teams the front office is eyeing as they look to improve the purple and gold’s postseason chances, we also are slowly receiving a few more details about how they view the rest of their roster in such discussions with opposing GMs.
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins rips apart Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden's time together with the Brooklyn Nets.
LeBron James: "I'm The Best Basketball Player That Ever Played The Game."
LeBron James finally calls himself as the NBA GOAT, as he gets close to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
"He was always on the phone" — Aaron McKie on the pressures Allen Iverson dealt with off the court
Aaron McKie was part of the Philadelphia 76ers team that went to the 2001 NBA Finals.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
silverscreenandroll.com
JJ Redick says he’s heard Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade is ‘close to being done’
Shortly after this story came out, multiple reports emerged that the Lakers are in deep talks on a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Jazz that would send out Russell Westbrook and bring in D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Original story — featuring JJ apparently being right!...
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
silverscreenandroll.com
Why the Lakers were not willing to increase their trade offer for Kyrie Irving
After spending the better part of the last seven months circling one another in some form or fashion, the standoff between the Lakers and Nets came to an end this weekend when Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks. Irving landing in Dallas was a move that came despite the...
silverscreenandroll.com
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote an incredible blog about LeBron James passing him in scoring
One of the best parts of Tuesday night — a night that will be long, long remembered by basketball fans — was the presence of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While it seemed his relationship with LeBron had been rocky, Kareem was ever-present as he promised he would be, taking it all in from a front-row seat before passing the proverbial torch to LeBron at midcourt.
LeBron James Told His Sons He Was Going To Score 16 Points In The Third Quarter To Break The Scoring Record
LeBron James was confident he could break the scoring record with 16 points in the third quarter after his sons asked him to make it happen.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly focused on lessening luxury tax bill during trade negotiations
The Lakers are wrestling a host of different things in the days leading up to the trade deadline. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have played at elite levels this year but the Lakers are still weighing whether it’s worth going all-in on this iteration of the team by trading both first round draft picks.
worldboxingnews.net
The disrespectful opponent Floyd Mayweather should have faced
According to right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather should have fought an opponent who was disrespectful to him. The Mayweather CEO says he wishes Mayweather would have taught Bradley a lesson for comments made about him after he retired. Bradley caused controversy in his role at ESPN after a video...
silverscreenandroll.com
Jeanie Buss says Lakers won’t make a bad deal at NBA trade deadline
After years in charge of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss has finally mastered ownership of an NBA team. It took some trial and error but Jeanie revealed her grand plan for the Lakers and the trade deadline. In speaking with Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports on Tuesday, Buss revealed the secret...
"You want to show them that 'Yo, you ain’t just a rapper. You could ball too" - Ice Cube on playing with Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson
Ice Cube wasn't NBA-caliber but he is confident he could ball
silverscreenandroll.com
Better use of those 27 and 29 picks
In this trade LAL gets a proven backcourt of FVV and Trent, two proven wing veterans. Suns get a wing who will play for them, raptors get a young player and 2 picks for would be free agents. PHX and TOR also save money in this trade. Starting lineyp of...
silverscreenandroll.com
Reacts: Fans expecting Lakers to make a move ahead of trade deadline
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. The Lakers’ move for Rui Hachimura — which was...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers among teams reportedly linked to OG Anunoby
Along with basically one-third of the league, the Lakers are the latest team to be interested in OG Anunoby. One of the premier 3-and-D wings in the league, Anunoby has had the attention of much of the NBA as the Raptors have underwhelmed this season. With the deadline just days...
