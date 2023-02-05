ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

rmucolonials.com

Colonials Tabbed Preseason Favorite in 2023

Moon Township, Pa. – According to a poll of Mid-American conference (MAC) head coaches, the RMU women's lacrosse team has been picked as the preseason favorite in 2023. The poll was announced Tuesday by the MAC. The Colonials earned four first-place votes and a total of 46 points while...
MOON, PA
rmucolonials.com

Hit-A-Thon Returns In 2023 For Colonials

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU softball team announced Monday that it will host its Hit-A-Thon for the fourth time in program history in 2023. The season-long fundraising effort is designed to help raise money to provide the best experience possible for the student-athlete, assist program innovation with the best tools in the industry and raise funds to upgrade equipment and facilities.
MOON, PA

