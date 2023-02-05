ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama police officers shoot and kill man during domestic call

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0kcxtgu500

Alabama police responding to a domestic violence call wound up shooting and killing a man at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations said the man killed was Christopher Robin Osborne, 49, of Huntsville, Alabama.

Huntsville police said they responded to a domestic call just after midnight on Saturday. As they were working to locate a reportedly armed person, department officials said, that person was shot and killed.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Chadburn Drive.

No police officers were reportedly injured.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Aleisha Parker Murder trial day 2

New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man getting out of his car after a previous crash was hit and killed on I-65 in Limestone County on Tuesday night. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the man was walking across northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 when he was struck by a semi-truck.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man shot and killed by Huntsville police identified

A man Huntsville police shot and killed early Saturday while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city has been identified, according to TV reports. Christopher Robin Osborne, 49, was pronounced dead on the scene, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told news outlets. Efforts by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting

A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday. He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: ‘Armed individual’ killed in officer-involved shooting

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended in a death in Huntsville. ALEA identified the person killed as 49-year-old Christopher Robin Osborne. He was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2,100...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Roadside panhandlers could go to jail if Alabama legislator gets his way

New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy