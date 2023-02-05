Alabama police officers shoot and kill man during domestic call

Alabama police responding to a domestic violence call wound up shooting and killing a man at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations said the man killed was Christopher Robin Osborne, 49, of Huntsville, Alabama.

Huntsville police said they responded to a domestic call just after midnight on Saturday. As they were working to locate a reportedly armed person, department officials said, that person was shot and killed.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Chadburn Drive.

No police officers were reportedly injured.