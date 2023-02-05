Read full article on original website
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Brooklyn Nets reportedly pursuing 2nd blockbuster deal before NBA trade deadline: 4 possible targets
The Brooklyn Nets were one-half of the biggest trade so far this season, and it looks very likely that the
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Historic Game vs Thunder
Steph Curry may not be playing, but he's still rooting for his brother
Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder to Nets for Kyrie Irving
The Suns put together a trade offer for Kyrie Irving that included Chris Paul and Jae Crowder and draft capital, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Brooklyn also received an offer from the Lakers that included the only first-round picks left at their disposal — the ones in 2027 and 2029.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcyznski's latest on the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline strikes at 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 9.
Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet After The Kyrie Irving Trade
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after Kyrie Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks.
Video: Things Getting Very Heated On 'First Take' This Morning
Things got a bit tense during Monday morning's edition of First Take. Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams were getting into it as they were discussing the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade that went down on Sunday. Smith asked Williams if he was finished talking which led Williams to fire back ...
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team
A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chris Paul Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Chris Paul made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers News: Former LA Point Guard May Be Available Ahead of Trade Deadline
He would be an upgrade, but would the juice be worth the squeeze?
Women's Basketball Player Believed To Be In Home Destroyed By Earthquake
A scary earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early Monday morning A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck both countries and left over 1,500 people dead after it leveled numerous buildings. The death toll could rise even higher as rescuers try to search for more people buried under the debris. ...
Hoops Rumors
