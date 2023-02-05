Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’s trade deadline strategy amid surprise season
The Utah Jazz has surprised everyone this season after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. What looked like a rebuild has turned into the team actually being competitive and fighting for a play-in spot, but that hasn’t changed the mindset of Danny Ainge heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. He wants to build a roster that will contend long-term. The goal isn’t simply making the playoffs this season.
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
Jazz veteran Mike Conley reacts to Clippers trade rumors
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline, with every player on their team except Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Ochai Agbaji available for other teams’ inquiry. However, while fans and media members see the weeks leading up to the trade deadline exciting, the players themselves — especially young players — often find it stressful. Now in his 16th season, elder statesman Mike Conley has been trying to keep his teammates from creating an “anxiety bubble” around themselves, he tells ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart, Justise Winslow could be moved in trade deadline deals: 2023 NBA trade deadline watch 2.0
The Portland Trail Blazers returned home from a three-game trip sitting one game below .500, just 1 1/2 games out of sixth place in the Western Conference standings and playing their best basketball since early December. But with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline looming, the Blazers, who sit in 11th place...
A reunion and lottery luck could make Detroit Pistons relevant again
The Detroit Pistons have recently been reported as saying they hope to “be great next year,” and as hard as it is to believe right now, it is possible, though most of us would settle for “not awful.”. The NBA has more parity than ever, and we’ve...
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets
Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
"Mike Budenholzer has done a really good job!”- Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups praises the Milwaukee Bucks’ much-improved defense
The Milwaukee Bucks are forcing their opponents to miss a lot of trifectas.
NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
Pac-12 football projected win totals for every team in 2023
The Pac-12 hungers for a trip to the College Football Playoff, and it figures to be one of the deepest conferences heading into 2023. That is a positive for the contenders but could come with a price, as the conference tends to eat itself alive. Spring football win totals are now here to look ahead to Pac-12 football in 2023.
