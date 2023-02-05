Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: #2 Catholic Memorial, #3 Hingham Face Off Wednesday; Arlington Now #4
NOTE: These rankings include results from Endowment Games for Pope Francis, Reading and Marshfield . Those results are not included in team records for MIAA Power Rankings. If there is anything the action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament has shown us through two weekends, in addition to some outstanding competition, is that it looks like we are in for a wild ride come the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
WCVB
Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
Monday marks 45h anniversary of historic Blizzard of 1978
Forty-five years ago, to the day, a historic blizzard rocked the Northeast, leaving Boston and surrounding suburbs paralyzed for a week.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley High principal: ‘Disturbing’ attendee behavior at home basketball game reportedly included racial slurs
Wellesley High School Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum has informed the Wellesley High School community of reports from Friday night’s boys’ home basketball game that players on the Weymouth team were subjected to racial slurs from the stands as well as other unruly behavior by attendees. A racial incident...
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
Innovative 'Mac and Cheese Donut' Is Taking Boston by Storm
What could be better than mac and cheese in a donut?
NECN
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders
While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native Alan Shepard walked on the moon 52 years ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Fifty-two years ago Sunday, Derry native Alan Shepard walked on the moon while on the Apollo 14 mission on Feb. 5, 1971. Shepard was the commander of the mission that launched on a Saturn V rocket. Stuart Roosa and Edgar Mitchell were also on board. Shepard...
BC Heights
Pipes Burst Across Campus Due to Arctic Blast
By the time Haraden Bottomley and his roommates woke up in their Mod Saturday morning, none of their showers were turning on. “We were like, ‘That’s pretty strange,’” Bottomley, MCAS ’23, said. “And then we realized that only cold water was coming out of our bathroom sinks and then no water out of our kitchen sink at all, so we’re like, ‘Ah, pipes are frozen.’”
Boston has 3 of the 50 best hotels in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report
Several New England resorts were recognized as the best in the U.S. Travelers looking for an unforgettable stay in the city won’t go wrong at three Boston hotels, according to U.S. News & World Report. The publication released its 13th annual best hotel rankings on Tuesday, and Four Seasons...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
