Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
Aiden Disu, younger brother of Texas forward Dylan Disu, recaps his fall visits
Aiden Disu is a name to monitor in the Lone Star State's 2025 class. The younger brother of Texas Longhorns starting power forward Dylan Disu, Aiden says his brother has always given him advice to be successful in the game. "When he was in high school and I was a...
Texas Football: Why moving Savion Red to RB is a brilliant decision
We already appear to have some movement between position groups for the Texas football program ahead of spring ball this offseason. According to a report from Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas on Feb. 7 (paid content), Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian are moving rising sophomore Savion Red from wide receiver to running back heading into spring camp.
Longhorns Flip 4-Star TCU Commit Warren Roberson
The Longhorns landed a big-time post signing day win on Tuesday, flipping four-star TCU safety commit Warren Roberson
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas still in Big 12 race, jumps up in Top 25 And 1 after topping Texas
Bill Self described Monday night's showdown with Texas as something close to a must-win game as it pertains to Kansas' goal of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 17th time in 20 seasons under its Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach. Right from the jump, the Jayhawks played like it with an obvious sense of urgency.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
hellogeorgetown.com
Torchy’s Tacos Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Torchy’s Tacos is opening a location in Georgetown, TX!. According to permits filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the location will be on the west side of town at 19392 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd., Ste. 530, Georgetown, TX 78628 near the H-E-B shopping center at Ronald Reagan and Hwy 29.
kut.org
Taylor native and 'World's Fastest Man' Fred Kerley honored with hometown mural
Fred Kerley said only one thing was going through his mind last July when he crossed the 100-meter finish line at the 2022 World Athletic Championship in Eugene, Ore.: "I got it. I got the gold." Now, that moment has been immortalized in a mural in Kerley's hometown of Taylor.
Your photos help show the scope of the historic 2023 Central Texas ice storm
Here's a look at the historic storm, as seen through the lens of KXAN viewers.
A New 2 Story H-E-B to Open in Austin, Texas with Some Cool Amenities
We've done several write ups asking what business East Texans would most want in the area. Just off the top of my head, I would say that 74 percent (again, just pulling this number out of thin air but I would bet its pretty close) would want a modern H-E-B built somewhere, anywhere, in our counties known as East Texas (sorry Carthage and Lufkin, your stores don't count.) That's why East Texans are jealous when they learn of a new H-E-B opening up some where else besides here. This new H-E-B set to open on February 15 in Austin, Texas is a perfect example of that.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
hellogeorgetown.com
Winning 2023 Red Poppy Artist Selected
The winning artist for the 2023 Red Poppy poster has been selected!. “The City of Georgetown’s Red Poppy Festival would like to announce the winning 2023 Red Poppy Festival Poster Artist, Erin Plummer and her winning artwork, Golden Hour Poppies,” according to the Georgetown Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The annual Red Poppy Festival poster featuring Ms. Plummer’s art will be available for $5 at the Georgetown Visitors Center beginning April 3.”
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Unaccompanied Veteran Jerry L. Osborn to be buried in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is having an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Private Jerry Leroy Osborn on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. Private Osborn was born on Oct. 30, 1948 and served in the United States Army from November 1965 to March 1967.
Texas Author Says He WILL NOT Celebrate Black History Month – Here’s Why
This is definitely my favorite month in Central Texas. If you think it's because we're celebrating Black History Month, well, you're absolutely right. Hey, there's nothing wrong with celebrating my culture and heritage, but one Texas author and entrepreneur doesn't see it that way. ARE YOU CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?...
hellogeorgetown.com
Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX
Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
Shelter in place lifted at ACC Cypress Creek after reports of armed person
The order came as a precautionary measure at 12 p.m. Wednesday amid reports of an armed person near campus.
Dang! Tree Falls on Pink Croc-Wearing Fella’s Truck in Austin, Texas
"I don't have tree insurance, what am I gonna do?" Somebody, please remix this man's words with some auto-tune and make it a song. I'm definitely not making fun of this poor soul's misfortune. It would suck so bad to walk outside and see this. The only upside, and it's a big one, is that he wasn't in it at the time the tree fell. I feel for ya, brutha.
fox7austin.com
Missing Georgetown woman may be in danger, deputies say
AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Aisha Ortiz. The 42-year-old was last seen at 10:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the 2000 block of Scenic Dr. in Georgetown, and law enforcement officials believe their disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
KXII.com
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin
Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin. According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
