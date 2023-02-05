ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Football: Why moving Savion Red to RB is a brilliant decision

We already appear to have some movement between position groups for the Texas football program ahead of spring ball this offseason. According to a report from Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas on Feb. 7 (paid content), Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian are moving rising sophomore Savion Red from wide receiver to running back heading into spring camp.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Torchy’s Tacos Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Torchy’s Tacos is opening a location in Georgetown, TX!. According to permits filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the location will be on the west side of town at 19392 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd., Ste. 530, Georgetown, TX 78628 near the H-E-B shopping center at Ronald Reagan and Hwy 29.
A New 2 Story H-E-B to Open in Austin, Texas with Some Cool Amenities

We've done several write ups asking what business East Texans would most want in the area. Just off the top of my head, I would say that 74 percent (again, just pulling this number out of thin air but I would bet its pretty close) would want a modern H-E-B built somewhere, anywhere, in our counties known as East Texas (sorry Carthage and Lufkin, your stores don't count.) That's why East Texans are jealous when they learn of a new H-E-B opening up some where else besides here. This new H-E-B set to open on February 15 in Austin, Texas is a perfect example of that.
Winning 2023 Red Poppy Artist Selected

The winning artist for the 2023 Red Poppy poster has been selected!. “The City of Georgetown’s Red Poppy Festival would like to announce the winning 2023 Red Poppy Festival Poster Artist, Erin Plummer and her winning artwork, Golden Hour Poppies,” according to the Georgetown Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The annual Red Poppy Festival poster featuring Ms. Plummer’s art will be available for $5 at the Georgetown Visitors Center beginning April 3.”
Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
Dang! Tree Falls on Pink Croc-Wearing Fella’s Truck in Austin, Texas

"I don't have tree insurance, what am I gonna do?" Somebody, please remix this man's words with some auto-tune and make it a song. I'm definitely not making fun of this poor soul's misfortune. It would suck so bad to walk outside and see this. The only upside, and it's a big one, is that he wasn't in it at the time the tree fell. I feel for ya, brutha.
Missing Georgetown woman may be in danger, deputies say

AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Aisha Ortiz. The 42-year-old was last seen at 10:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the 2000 block of Scenic Dr. in Georgetown, and law enforcement officials believe their disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin

Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin. According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
