We've done several write ups asking what business East Texans would most want in the area. Just off the top of my head, I would say that 74 percent (again, just pulling this number out of thin air but I would bet its pretty close) would want a modern H-E-B built somewhere, anywhere, in our counties known as East Texas (sorry Carthage and Lufkin, your stores don't count.) That's why East Texans are jealous when they learn of a new H-E-B opening up some where else besides here. This new H-E-B set to open on February 15 in Austin, Texas is a perfect example of that.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO