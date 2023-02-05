Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. San Francisco County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Avenue. After a two year COVID-hiatus, the San Francisco Summer Resource Fair is back and will be better than ever. The Summer Resource Fair will feature 100 summer camps, classes, programs, and services for children in grades K-8. Attending the Summer Resource Fair is a great way to start making your family’s summer plans, and it’s a lot of fun: the SF Recreation and Park Department will host tons of family friendly games and good times, you can pick out your next great read at the SF Public Library’s Bookmobile, you can learn about college savings at a workshop hosted by Kindergarten to College and California’s ScholarShare 529 Program, there will be lots of interactive activities at exhibitor tables, and there will be giveaways galore!

