Commentary: Reject the Draft SF Reparations Plan
This plan is unconscionably detrimental to our city. In the wake of the tragic George Floyd murder, COVID-19 lockdowns and the Defund the Police movement, a special committee was formed at the direction of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to study reparations to Black residents of the City. Initially...
Letter to the Editor: Give GG Park’s Patrick Quigley the Recognition He Deserves
In October, 2022, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors resolved to correct a 130-year-old sin: The naming of Stow Lake for a hateful anti-Semite, William Stow. I would like to publicly nominate Patrick Quigley, a man whom no one has ever heard of, as the most deserving person for the honor of having this feature of Golden Gate Park renamed in his honor.
Khalid Zakzouk, ‘The Sunset’s Banksy’
When 55-year-old artist, Khalid Zakzouk, whose current favorite medium is chalk on sidewalk, was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) many years ago, it was a relief. There was an explanation why he went from job to job (butcher, construction worker, secretary and gas station attendant, to name a...
Press Release: SF Summer Resource Fair
Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. San Francisco County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Avenue. After a two year COVID-hiatus, the San Francisco Summer Resource Fair is back and will be better than ever. The Summer Resource Fair will feature 100 summer camps, classes, programs, and services for children in grades K-8. Attending the Summer Resource Fair is a great way to start making your family’s summer plans, and it’s a lot of fun: the SF Recreation and Park Department will host tons of family friendly games and good times, you can pick out your next great read at the SF Public Library’s Bookmobile, you can learn about college savings at a workshop hosted by Kindergarten to College and California’s ScholarShare 529 Program, there will be lots of interactive activities at exhibitor tables, and there will be giveaways galore!
Press Release: SF Model Yacht Club Sets Sail for 2023 Season
March 4 is Opening Day of the 2023 model boating season at Spreckels Lake (36th Avenue and Fulton Street) in Golden Gate Park. This event includes the Ragtop/Stinkpot Relay Regatta, a friendly relay competition that cleverly includes skippers and boats from the Power Squadron, R/C Sail Squadron and Freesail Squadron. The Opening Day regatta will begin about 1 p.m. on the south side of Spreckels Lake.
Police Blotter: Richmond District
Burglary of a Residence, Unlawful Entry: 600 Block of 39th Avenue, Dec. 18, 10:23 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Upon their arrival, the officers detained a person pushing a bicycle down a driveway. The original 911 caller positively identified the suspect as the person he had seen entering his neighbor’s garage.
