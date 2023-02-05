Read full article on original website
Related
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
msn.com
George Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union Debut
(Bloomberg) -- Embattled GOP Representative George Santos showed up early to claim a coveted aisle seat that was well-placed for a chance to shake President Joe Biden’s hand at the State of the Union address, but instead he ended up sparring with Republican Senator Mitt Romney. Most Read from...
Comments / 0