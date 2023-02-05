ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alycia Baumgardner easily outpoints Elhem Mekhaled to become undisputed 130-pound champ

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Aylcia Baumgardner became an undisputed champion on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz card Saturday in New York City.

Baumgardner, who entered the fight with three of the four major 1s0-pound titles, claimed the fourth by putting Elhem Mekhaled down twice and defeating the Frenchwoman by a wide decision.

The official scores were 99-89, 99-89 and 98-90.

It appeared as if the fight would end in Round 3, when Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) hurt Mekhaled (15-2, 3 KOs) badly with right hand midway through the round and then put her down with a flurry of shots.

Mekhaled went down a second time under a barrage of punches. She once again got to her feet and then absorbed another series of hard blows, although she somehow survived until the bell rang.

The determined Parisian was able to stay on her feet the rest of the way and had some good moments, particularly when Baumgardner appeared tied at times.

However, Mekhaled couldn’t match the explosive combinations the physically stronger Baumgardner landed with some consistency throughout the fight.

Thus, Baumgardner was able to add the vacant WBA title to the IBF, WBC and WBO belts already in her possession.

Baumgardner’s victory could set up a rematch with Mikaela Mayer, who she defeated by a split decision to unify three titles in October.

