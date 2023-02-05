ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Venning’s 17 lead Saint Bonaventure over Dayton 68-59

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Chad Venning’s 17 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Dayton 68-59 on Saturday night.

Venning also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (13-11, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyrell Luc scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

The Flyers (15-9, 7-4) were led by Daron Holmes, who recorded 21 points. Toumani Camara added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Dayton. In addition, Koby Brea finished with nine points.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 5:33 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 33-26 at halftime, with Venning racking up 13 points. Saint Bonaventure turned a one-point second-half lead into a nine-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 43-34 lead with 13:56 left in the half. Daryl Banks III scored 12 second-half points in the victory.

Saint Bonaventure’s next game is Wednesday against La Salle at home, and Dayton visits VCU on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Final Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses): Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (7) 20-1 70 1
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Carthage QB, Cuero LB lead Texas 4A all-state football team

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff and Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks are the players of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team. Cuff passed for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading Carthage to a 16-0 record and Division II state title. Burks had 257 tackles, 36 of them for losses. He had 16 quarterback pressures for the 13-2 Gobblers who lost to Wimberley in the Division II semifinals. Carthage’s Scott Surratt was the coach of the year. His state title was his ninth, tying Gordon Wood’s record. FIRST TEAM
CARTHAGE, TX
The Associated Press

Georgia lawmakers seek to toughen penalties for dogfighting

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 68, which would apply Georgia’s racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations law to dogfighting. Applying the state RICO law would result in prison sentences of five to 20 years for convictions, up from one to 10 years now. “I hope this will give our police and prosecutors a stronger tool to target these organized criminals,” said the bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Rick Williams of Milledgeville. The measure moves to the full Senate for more debate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri Senate OKs limits on race education in schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri K-12 public school teachers would face limits on how they talk about race and history under a bill approved Wednesday in the state Senate. The GOP-led Senate gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote. Another vote is needed to send the bill to the Republican-led House. The proposal is the latest of GOP-led efforts nationwide to push what supporters call parent’s rights and crack down on what some conservative politicians have dubbed “critical race theory.” Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism, which subscribing legal scholars say is systemic in the nation’s institutions. But it also has become a catchall phrase to describe concepts some conservatives find objectionable, such as white privilege, systemic inequality and inherent bias.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers advanced proposals on Wednesday to strip Disney of its self-governing status, expand a controversial migrant transportation program and strengthen prosecutions tied to the state’s election police unit. The bills, part of a hastily called special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse, are key priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as he focuses on cultural issues ahead of his expected 2024 White House run. Republicans in a House state affairs committee approved legislation to complete the state takeover of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The measures come as the governor punishes the company over its opposition to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age-appropriate. The proposal would leave much of the district intact, including its financial obligations, but would rename it to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and require DeSantis to appoint a five-member governing board. Board members previously were named through entities controlled by Disney.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of Tennessee’s most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he has introduced a bill to explore the idea during this year’s legislative session and has begun discussions with Gov. Bill Lee and other key GOP lawmakers. “Basically, we’ll be able to educate the kids how Tennessee sees fit,” Sexton said, pointing that rejecting the money would mean that Tennessee would no longer have “federal government interference.” To date, no state has successfully rejected federal education funds even as state and local officials have long grumbled about some of the requirements and testing that at times come attached to the money. The idea has also come up elsewhere in recent months among GOP officials, including in Oklahoma and South Carolina.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. “I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty plea and said Fucci’s sentencing would be scheduled at a later date. Although he was charged as an adult, Florida law sets the sentencing for a juvenile convicted of first-degree murder between 40 years and life in prison. An adult convicted of the same crime would face either a life sentence or the death penalty.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Associated Press

Lawmaker: Power struggle is ‘decapitation’ of Black-run city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Black lawmakers in Mississippi are denouncing efforts by the majority-white and Republican-led state Legislature to grab power from the majority-Black and Democratic-led capital city of Jackson. “The actions being taken by our legislative leadership amount to a symbolic decapitation of Black elected leadership,” Democratic Sen....
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy