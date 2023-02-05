Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Related
WVNews
Ohio to seek $1M in federal funds to study Amtrak expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will apply for $1 million in federal funds to explore Amtrak expansion in the state, the Ohio Rail Development Commission announced Wednesday. The federal dollars would go toward studying how two potential new rail corridors tied to Cleveland and Cincinnati — which already have Amtrak service to other states — could work and benefit Ohioans. One corridor would be through Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit; the other would connect Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.
WVNews
Another $237M granted to Honda battery plant project in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. JobsOhio posted details of...
WVNews
Barbour (West Virginia) commissioners seek prosecutor applicants
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour commissioners on Wednesday issued a news release saying it is seeking applications from registered Republican West Virginia attorneys to serve as county prosecutor. Current prosecutor Thomas Hoxie becomes a circuit judge Feb. 24, when he takes the oath of office.
WVNews
EXPLAINER: Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment
A day after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night in East Palestine,...
WVNews
West Virginia’s $1 billion surplus sparks pitched tax battle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Republican Senate leaders have answered the call to dramatically slash the state income tax by proposing to shave 15% off the rate at a cost of about $600 million, or more than half the state's budget surplus. GOP senators described the plan as...
WVNews
West Virginia Senate releases its tax plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that it predicts would benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on...
WVNews
Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina heard evidence Tuesday that gunshot residue was found inside a rain jacket found at his mother's home three months after his wife and son were killed. A judge's decision to allow the testimony was the second win for prosecutors in...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice: 'Really good points' in Senate's tax relief plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday morning that he generally approves of the state Senate’s proposed tax relief plan, although he didn’t dive too deeply into details about what specifically he likes. The proposal, also announced Wednesday morning, is set to...
WVNews
What would make you stay?
When I moved out of state several years ago, it was interesting to meet others who had left West Virginia. Reasons varied only a little, with most touching on the economy and jobs. The reasons for moving back, or staying, are more complicated and, in some ways, deep-rooted. When we...
Comments / 0