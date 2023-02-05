ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Twitter reacts to Fedor Emelianenko's retirement-fight loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 290

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Fedor Emelianenko failed to achieve the fairytale end to his career on Saturday when he lost his title rematch to Ryan Bader in the Bellator 290 headliner.

Emelianenko (40-7 MMA, 4-3 BMMA), the legendary former PRIDE champion, came up short in his bid to claim heavyweight gold in his retirement fight when he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Bader (31-7 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. “The Last Emperor” closes his career on a low, but it takes nothing away from his career achievements.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Emelianenko’s loss to Bader at Bellator 290

