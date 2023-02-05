ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 218: Best photos from Las Vegas

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
Check out these photos from the fights at UFC Fight Night 218 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Fight and venue photos courtesy of the UFC via Getty Images)

Tatsuro Taira (13-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) def. Jesus Santos Aguilar (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via submission

Junyong Park (16-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) def. Denis Tiuliulin (11-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) via submission

Sung Hyun Park (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Seung Guk Choi (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via submission

Rinya Nakamura (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Toshiomi Kazama (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via knockout

Jeong Yeong Lee (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Yi Zha (21-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via split decision

Anshul Jubli (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Jeka Saragih (13-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via TKO

Adam Fugitt (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) def. Yusaku Kinoshita (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via TKO

Dooho Choi (14-4-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5-1 MMA, 1-4-1 UFC) declared majority draw

Marcin Tybura (24-7 MMA, 11-6 UFC) def. Blagoy Ivanov (19-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC) via unanimous decision

Devin Clark (14-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) def. Da-un Jung (15-4-1 MMA, 4-2-1 UFC) via unanimous decision

Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) def. Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) via submission

