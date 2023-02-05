UFC Fight Night 218: Best photos from Las Vegas
Check out these photos from the fights at UFC Fight Night 218 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Fight and venue photos courtesy of the UFC via Getty Images)
Tatsuro Taira (13-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) def. Jesus Santos Aguilar (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via submission
Junyong Park (16-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) def. Denis Tiuliulin (11-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) via submission
Sung Hyun Park (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Seung Guk Choi (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via submission
Rinya Nakamura (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Toshiomi Kazama (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via knockout
Jeong Yeong Lee (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Yi Zha (21-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via split decision
Anshul Jubli (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Jeka Saragih (13-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via TKO
Adam Fugitt (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) def. Yusaku Kinoshita (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via TKO
Dooho Choi (14-4-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5-1 MMA, 1-4-1 UFC) declared majority draw
Marcin Tybura (24-7 MMA, 11-6 UFC) def. Blagoy Ivanov (19-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC) via unanimous decision
Devin Clark (14-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) def. Da-un Jung (15-4-1 MMA, 4-2-1 UFC) via unanimous decision
Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) def. Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) via submission
