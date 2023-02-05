ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE's Ray'Sean Taylor banked an unbelievable buzzer-beater from opposing side of court

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wV6q_0kcxWRe900

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville sophomore guard Ray’Sean Taylor knocked down what will undoubtedly be one of the most impressive buzzer-beaters of the college basketball season.

With about two seconds left in the team’s Saturday tilt with Little Rock, the Cougars were knotted up at 81 with overtime the most likely outcome.

That’s until Taylor caught the inbound pass and heaved the ball from more than halfway across the court for the game-winning bucket. It’s one of the most audacious last-second shots you’re bound to see this season or in any season, for that matter.

The heroic shot from Taylor gave the Cougars the 84-81 win.

That is a truly incredible bucket from Taylor, who will surely get the day’s game ball for giving the Cougars the most dramatic win possible.

Half-court shots are one thing, but Taylor banged that shot in right in front of the opposing side’s three-point line. Taylor and his teammates are surely going to remember this game winner for a long time.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy