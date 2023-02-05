SIUE's Ray'Sean Taylor banked an unbelievable buzzer-beater from opposing side of court

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville sophomore guard Ray’Sean Taylor knocked down what will undoubtedly be one of the most impressive buzzer-beaters of the college basketball season.

With about two seconds left in the team’s Saturday tilt with Little Rock, the Cougars were knotted up at 81 with overtime the most likely outcome.

That’s until Taylor caught the inbound pass and heaved the ball from more than halfway across the court for the game-winning bucket. It’s one of the most audacious last-second shots you’re bound to see this season or in any season, for that matter.

The heroic shot from Taylor gave the Cougars the 84-81 win.

That is a truly incredible bucket from Taylor, who will surely get the day’s game ball for giving the Cougars the most dramatic win possible.

Half-court shots are one thing, but Taylor banged that shot in right in front of the opposing side’s three-point line. Taylor and his teammates are surely going to remember this game winner for a long time.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.