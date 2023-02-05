Read full article on original website
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Here’s How Grand Junction Prices Compare
An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
See Colorado’s Top 5 Most Destructive Tornados Since 1950
Since Colorado began keeping official records in 1950, our state has seen 2,295 tornadoes touch down inside our borders. These storms have cost us more than $290,632,440 in property damage over the last 73 years. While several of these storms have caused a tremendous amount of damage, Coloradans have been...
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
Colorado pizza joint named one of the best in the country
According to TripstoDiscover.com, you don't have to travel around the world to get a great slice of pizza. In fact, you don't even have to leave Colorado. Telluride's Brown Dog Pizza was mentioned on the website's 2023 '20 Best Pizza Joints in the US' list for its tasty 'za. "A...
Check Out the Cute Kids’ Entries for Colorado’s 150th Anniversary Plate
Colorado's Department of Motor Vehicles held a contest where residents submitted their designs for what will be the special plate for Colorado's 150th anniversary. Many kids submitted their ideas, as well. Imagine being given the assignment, as a kid, to design a license plate that exemplifies Colorado. What items do...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
Did You Know that the Parking Boot is Originally From Colorado?
There are quite a few famous inventions from Colorado that everyone knows about. For instance, Crocs, Otterbox, and Chipotle all have origins in the Centennial State. However, one invention that has ruined the days of many drivers across the globe also comes from Colorado, the infamous parking boot. The Parking...
5 Colorado hotels among nation's 'top 100', says US News & World Report
It's no secret that the tourism economy in Colorado is huge, making it no surprise that several of the country's top hotels are located in the Centennial State. According to US News and World Report, five of the best hotels in the United States are located in Colorado. The top-ranked...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
Colorado is Home to the Cutest Golden Retriever Celebration Ever
If you're a dog lover, you're definitely going to want to mark your calendar for next year's Goldens in Golden event which takes place right here in Colorado. If you just so happened to decide to take your dog for a walk in Golden over the weekend, you may have been in for an adorable surprise as thousands of the popular dog breed gathered together with their humans this past Saturday.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits
Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
Spy Balloons? Colorado Remembers the Original Big Balloon Story
It's been hard to concentrate lately after news of Chinese spy balloons floating all the way across America over the past week taking photos of our military installations. Living in Colorado was hard enough with all the UFOs. Now I have to look out for spy balloons too?. What if...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Colorado Mine Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If you have ever driven on I-70 near Denver, you have almost certainly passed the small and charming town of Idaho Springs and the eye-catching mountainside Argo Mine. While the building itself seems solid and in-tact, there is one part of it that few have seen, as it is decaying and becoming reclaimed by Mother Nature:
actiontourguide.com
History of the Million Dollar Highway in Colorado
The Million Dollar Highway in Colorado was originally built by an entrepreneur named Otto Mears in the late 19th century. A former gold miner and Civil War vet, Mears moved to Colorado to run a wheat farm but was inspired to start building roads after struggling to transport his grain over the rough terrain of the mountains. He earned a living by building roads and applying for toll road charters, charging local travelers a few dollars every time they passed through. In 1882, Mears bought a controlling stake in a toll road company attempting to build a route between Ouray and Red Mountain Pass; that route would become the Million Dollar Highway.
Big development plans in the works at Colorado's 'most remote' resort
A new ski lift is coming to Colorado's most remote slopesport destination. Silverton Mountain has announced that they'll be building a second chairlift as early as this summer, also noting that the possibility of more development could be on the way. This second lift is one of two additional lifts...
KDVR.com
Dog ingests meth on hike
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
This Colorado City Is The Best For Family Friendly Vacations
With as cold as it's been in Colorado in recent months, you can't help but think about the upcoming warmer weather and possible vacations. One Colorado city, in particular, was ranked Top 15 in the entire country for family vacations so maybe a Colorado staycation is in order. What Colorado...
