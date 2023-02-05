ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Here’s How Grand Junction Prices Compare

An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list

COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado is Home to the Cutest Golden Retriever Celebration Ever

If you're a dog lover, you're definitely going to want to mark your calendar for next year's Goldens in Golden event which takes place right here in Colorado. If you just so happened to decide to take your dog for a walk in Golden over the weekend, you may have been in for an adorable surprise as thousands of the popular dog breed gathered together with their humans this past Saturday.
GOLDEN, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits

Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
COLORADO STATE
actiontourguide.com

History of the Million Dollar Highway in Colorado

The Million Dollar Highway in Colorado was originally built by an entrepreneur named Otto Mears in the late 19th century. A former gold miner and Civil War vet, Mears moved to Colorado to run a wheat farm but was inspired to start building roads after struggling to transport his grain over the rough terrain of the mountains. He earned a living by building roads and applying for toll road charters, charging local travelers a few dollars every time they passed through. In 1882, Mears bought a controlling stake in a toll road company attempting to build a route between Ouray and Red Mountain Pass; that route would become the Million Dollar Highway.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Dog ingests meth on hike

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy