Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Man "Humiliated" After Seeing Girlfriend Having Sex With Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
chatsports.com
Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
Lip Reader Decodes Tom Brady’s Heated Retirement Day Phone Call: ‘She’s Hard Work’
The day Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, he was caught on what looked like a relatively heated phone call. It’s hard to tell what the sports icon was saying in the clip, but he did seem generally disgruntled by the conversation. A lip reader took a...
chatsports.com
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
chatsports.com
Tuesday open thread: How far away are the Lions from Super Bowl contention?
It’s Super Bowl week, and there are 30 franchises spending the next six days envious of the position the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are in. These are two franchises that are not that far removed from their last Super Bowl wins, and they each look to be in a position where they could be right back there again next year.
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Even PGA Tour players are questioning the legitimacy of the quarterback’s win.
chatsports.com
Patrick Mahomes reflects on both winning and losing a Super Bowl
When the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, it will be their third opportunity in five seasons with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback. The season’s leader in passing yards has known both possible outcomes for the game. In his second year as a starter,...
chatsports.com
Matt Nagy: I ‘failed in a lot of areas’ but ‘it’s going to make me stronger’
PHOENIX — Matt Nagy didn’t know what he wanted to do after the Bears fired him as head coach last year. His ego was hurt and he was tired. He knew he loved football, but wasn’t sure how much it loved him back. “Everything shuts down,” he...
chatsports.com
The Splash Zone 2/7/23: What will Dolphins do at running back?
The Miami Dolphins signed Raheem Mostert last offseason, then traded from Jeff Wilson near the trade deadline. Both running backs are set to become free agents along with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. All four of those guys touched the football for the Dolphins this past season and it seems likely that Mostert and Wilson could be back next season. The Dolphins have to get their cap situation figured out, but as of right now it doesn’t seem likely the team would go after a big name back.
chatsports.com
Joe Woods gets another DC job in NFL immediately but there’s a catch
One of the biggest and most important changes that the Cleveland Browns made this offseason was to move on from DC Joe Woods and hire Jim Schwartz. In fact, Schwartz’s hire is one of just three things noted that the team needed this offseason to get back to the playoffs in 2023.
chatsports.com
Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl
You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: The Steelers look to add an athletic defensive lineman with their top pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2023 offseason. With free agency as the next big event to shape next season’s roster, it will be followed by the NFL draft in April. The Steelers will have a number of decisions with players who were on the 2022 roster and will have the opportunity to add some free agent acquisitions before making their first draft selection. The NFL combine and player pro days will also shape the team’s big boards before the draft.
chatsports.com
Senior Bowl game highlights: Standout players on the Cowboys watchlist from the Senior Bowl
The annual Senior Bowl is finally concluded. Jim Nagy, along with his team, put together another superb display of this year’s up-and-coming talent. This year the National team won against the American team, 27-10, on Saturday in Alabama. For the prospects invited it was a tough week of practices, media attention and getting to finally meet NFL head coaches and owners. So who performed well at Mobile that could one day be walking out in a Cowboys uniform?
chatsports.com
NFL executives name standout draft prospects from Senior Bowl practices
During the all-star game circuit leading up to the NFL draft, the practices during the week — including the one-on-one drills — are much more important than the actual game. It’s not uncommon for teams to send out their coaches and scouts to the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl for practices and have them return back to the facility by the time teams take the field for their final walkthrough.
Comments / 0