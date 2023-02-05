ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

Bristol boys, Nobleboro girls advance to Busline championship game

Top seed Bristol boys basketball team defeated second ranked Woolwich 66-25 in the Busline League South Division championships on Feb. 8 to advance to the championship game, to be played on Feb. 11 at Lincoln Academy at 10 a.m. Leading the Blue Devils in scoring were Malachi Farrin with 27 points, Joey Crocker 115 and Koleman Chesebro 10. Woolwich was led by Jacob Colby-Bunell with 13.
BRISTOL, ME
Tuesday Night Basketball Round-Up

Lincoln Academy boys basketball team defeated Camden Hills in Rockport 68-59 on Feb. 7. Gabe Hagar settled four foul shots and Braxton Crockett two in the final 31 seconds to seal the win for the Eagles. Lincoln was led by Hagar with 16 points, Tucker Stiles 15, Lucas Houghton 14 and Jake Masters 13. Camden was led by Will Duke with 23 and Nolan Ames 19.
ROCKPORT, ME
Teams Advance to Busline South Division Championship Game

Nobleboro girls basketball team defeated South Bristol 47-36 on February 6 to advance to the Busline League Small School South Division championship game. The Lions were led by Lilly LaBrie with 18 points, Rowan Coffin 11 and Brea Lafrenaye 10. The Mariners were led by Izzy Bhe with 24 points. Nobleboro will take on Boothbay on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3:45 p.m.
NOBLEBORO, ME
Seahawks Win Double Header in Wiscasset

Boothbay boys and girls were victorious in Wiscasset in a double header on February 6. Boothbay girls won 58-13, led by Magen Burge with 21 points, and Kathryn Hibbard 10. Wiscasset was led by Makayla Bush with 4, and Olivia Marshall 3. Boothbay boys beat Wiscasset 67-35, led by Gryffin...
WISCASSET, ME
David A. Lawrence

David A. Lawrence, 87, died unexpectedly at home on Feb. 5, 2023. The son of Charles and Alberta (Nickerson) Lawrence, David was a member of the Waldoboro High School Class of 1953. David served in the U.S. Navy as an avionics electronics technician – second class and was a Master Electrician for over 50 years.
WALDOBORO, ME
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine

Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
AUBURN, ME
Has This College Closed Its Central Maine Location Permanently?

Even though thousands of people have had great success with completely online college programs, others are far more comfortable with an in-person college experience. Even for those who have been raised using social media and having internet access on their phones, there is something beneficial about spending time in the classroom with your fellow students.
AUGUSTA, ME
Chili Lunch in Nobleboro Feb. 11

Todd Maurer, of The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County, recently spoke to the planning committee of the joint Nobleboro Republican/Democratic Chili Lunch planned for Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Nobleboro Baptist Church. The lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Maurer is the former owner of...
NOBLEBORO, ME
Rice Stepping Back After Nearly 63 Years of Community Service

South Bristol Select Board member Chester Rice has seen some changes in the area during the 63 years he has devoted to community service. During his lifetime in the area, Rice has seen the construction of the municipal parking lot and public boat ramp in Damariscotta, the expansion of the town’s commercial district, an increase in South Bristol’s summer population, and the recent surge in the building of multi-million homes on the peninsula’s waterfront.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
Robert Paul Weaver Jr.

Robert Paul Weaver Jr., 86, of Topsham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta after a year-long battle with lymphoma. Bob was born on April 14, 1936, in York, the son of Robert Paul Weaver Sr. and Claire (Adams) Weaver. He grew up in Kittery, and it was there that he learned that he loved spending his time in and around the salt water. His love of our state’s natural beauty would play a huge role in his life.
TOPSHAM, ME
Burst Water Pipe Closes Lincoln Academy

For the second time in as many weeks, unexpected water issues have prompted the cancelation of classes at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. School officials made the decision to cancel school for Monday, Feb. 6, due to complications related to a burst water pipe in the Hall House. According to Lincoln...
NEWCASTLE, ME
Missing Skowhegan Teen

Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Sheryl Guptill Pitcher

Sheryl Guptill Pitcher, 75, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Barbie, and son, Corey, holding her hands, on the evening of Feb. 1, 2023. Born in Damariscotta on Nov. 3, 1947, she was the daughter of Frank Guptill Sr. and Barbara Sproul Guptill. Sherry attended schools in Waldoboro,...
NOBLEBORO, ME
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine’s capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023

Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
MAINE STATE

