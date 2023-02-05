Robert Paul Weaver Jr., 86, of Topsham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta after a year-long battle with lymphoma. Bob was born on April 14, 1936, in York, the son of Robert Paul Weaver Sr. and Claire (Adams) Weaver. He grew up in Kittery, and it was there that he learned that he loved spending his time in and around the salt water. His love of our state’s natural beauty would play a huge role in his life.

