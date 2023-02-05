ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WMBF

Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Daily Iowan

South Carolina officially replaces Iowa, ending first-in-the-nation status

The Democratic National Committee announced Saturday that the newly approved primary calendar removes Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status. The presidential nomination process will now start in South Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan. Iowa has been at the forefront of choosing the country’s next president since 1976. “Turning their...
IOWA STATE
kiss951.com

This Person Is Who South Carolina Residents Hate The Most

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in South Carolina? Well, it’s actually the most hated person in South Carolina. And someone I hadn’t thought of in years.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

The Democratic National Committee just made South Carolina its first primary: Here's why

COLUMBIA, S.C. — National Democrats voted to move South Carolina up on the political calendar, making it the first in the nation to vote in the Democratic primary. South Carolina is replacing Iowa and, in this upcoming presidential election, the Democratic Party will be starting here. This means that all Democratic presidential candidates will begin in the Palmetto State with a primary election.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Edy Zoo

South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property

COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.
furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
GREENVILLE, SC
PhillyBite

8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but some stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in SC. South...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Earthquake risks in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
