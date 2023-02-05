Read full article on original website
WMBF
Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
Daily Iowan
South Carolina officially replaces Iowa, ending first-in-the-nation status
The Democratic National Committee announced Saturday that the newly approved primary calendar removes Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status. The presidential nomination process will now start in South Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan. Iowa has been at the forefront of choosing the country’s next president since 1976. “Turning their...
Diversity and moderation over tradition – why Democrats moved South Carolina to the start of the 2024 presidential campaign
The Democratic National Committee is shaking up its presidential nominating calendar to give people of color an earlier vote in the process.
kiss951.com
This Person Is Who South Carolina Residents Hate The Most
I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in South Carolina? Well, it’s actually the most hated person in South Carolina. And someone I hadn’t thought of in years.
South Carolina residents among millions urged by IRS to delay tax filings
The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.
WLTX.com
The Democratic National Committee just made South Carolina its first primary: Here's why
COLUMBIA, S.C. — National Democrats voted to move South Carolina up on the political calendar, making it the first in the nation to vote in the Democratic primary. South Carolina is replacing Iowa and, in this upcoming presidential election, the Democratic Party will be starting here. This means that all Democratic presidential candidates will begin in the Palmetto State with a primary election.
South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property
COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.
furman.edu
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
Civil, divorce trials suspended in 6 N.J. counties because of judge shortage
Most civil and divorce trials in six New Jersey counties will soon be suspended until further notice as the state continues to be plagued by a high number of judicial vacancies, the state’s chief justice announced Tuesday. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner also warned that halting cases in other parts...
Chinese balloon: Eyewitnesses react to takedown; ‘It looked like a shriveled Kleenex’
Witnesses in South Carolina reacted with jubilation and relief after U.S. fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.,
live5news.com
McMaster nominates retired Army general to lead SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster nominated a successor to serve as the secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McMaster said he wants to see retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees...
PhillyBite
8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but some stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in SC. South...
WCNC
Earthquake risks in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
Dems take back state House, but leadership drama set to begin anew
State House Democrats emerged as victors in Tuesday’s special election, seizing majority control for the first time in 12 years, but the drama in the chamber is far from over. Even House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia touched on the uncertainty that remains at a news conference late...
Powerball $20 million jackpot (02/08/23): When and how to find out if you’ve won
Someone in Washington state won the big Powerball from Monday night’s drawing. So tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — the lottery has reset and you’ll have another chance to win millions again! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
live5news.com
New SC superintendent asks legislature to fund teacher raises, bonuses in next budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s new school superintendent is laying out her priorities for spending more than $800 million on K-12 education in the next state budget. This year’s budget request is Republican Ellen Weaver’s first as state superintendent, after she was sworn into office last month....
Disney faces losing control of its kingdom with Florida bill
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s government in Florida has been the envy of any private business, with its unprecedented powers in deciding what to build and how to build it at the Walt Disney World Resort, issuing bonds and holding the ability to build its own nuclear plant if it wanted.
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
