What’s happening: A long-awaited Commonwealth Court ruling was handed down on Tuesday afternoon declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional. In her 786-page ruling in the lawsuit filed nine years ago, Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer said she reached her decision “after careful thought and thorough deliberation of the law and the volumes of evidence presented” at the months’ long trial that centered around the state constitutional mandate that a “thorough and efficient system of public education” be maintained and supported and its equal protection clause.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO