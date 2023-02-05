Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania re-elected seven traitors to the Constitution | PennLive letters
The Republican membership in the new Congress should embarrass and frighten every American. Here’s the reason: 147 of the current Republican Representatives voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results the same day as the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. That’s right, these 147 Republicans were re-elected despite being traitors to the Constitution.
Court ruling declares Pa.’s school funding system unconstitutional
What’s happening: A long-awaited Commonwealth Court ruling was handed down on Tuesday afternoon declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional. In her 786-page ruling in the lawsuit filed nine years ago, Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer said she reached her decision “after careful thought and thorough deliberation of the law and the volumes of evidence presented” at the months’ long trial that centered around the state constitutional mandate that a “thorough and efficient system of public education” be maintained and supported and its equal protection clause.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader | Opinion
Tarah Williams, Allegheny College; Andrew Bloeser, Allegheny College, and Brian Harward, Allegheny College. It might be comforting to think that American democracy has made it past the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. But our research shows that a wide range of the American people, of all political stripes, seek leaders who are fundamentally anti-democratic.
Biden’s State of the Union guests to include Tyre Nichols’ family and Bono
Rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. The White House said the guests were...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0