ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania re-elected seven traitors to the Constitution | PennLive letters

The Republican membership in the new Congress should embarrass and frighten every American. Here’s the reason: 147 of the current Republican Representatives voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results the same day as the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. That’s right, these 147 Republicans were re-elected despite being traitors to the Constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Court ruling declares Pa.’s school funding system unconstitutional

What’s happening: A long-awaited Commonwealth Court ruling was handed down on Tuesday afternoon declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional. In her 786-page ruling in the lawsuit filed nine years ago, Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer said she reached her decision “after careful thought and thorough deliberation of the law and the volumes of evidence presented” at the months’ long trial that centered around the state constitutional mandate that a “thorough and efficient system of public education” be maintained and supported and its equal protection clause.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy