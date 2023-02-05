Read full article on original website
Soccer-Al Hilal shock Flamengo with 3-2 win in Club World Cup semi-final
TANGIER (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned 10-man Flamengo to reach the Club World Cup final with a 3-2 victory over the South American champions on Tuesday thanks to two penalties from Salem Al Dawsari and a close-range strike from Luciano Vietto. Al Dawsari opened the scoring from the...
Soccer-Real’s Vinicius Jr victim again of racist abuse in Mallorca
(Reuters) – Mallorca fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. in their Son Moix stadium during their 1-0 upset win against the LaLiga holders on Sunday. Supporters could be heard calling the 22-year-old Brazilian player a monkey in a video published by streaming company...
