ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRYFD_0kcxLziK00

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Northwest Baltimore 01:34

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that fed on a residence in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to the local firefighters' union.

The flames broke out in a three-story duplex building in the 5200 block of Florence Avenue, union officials said.

Firefighters did not have to rescue anyone and there were no reports of injuries, according to fire officials.

The building had partially collapsed after flames chewed away at the structure for over an hour, fire officials said.

One family was displaced by the fire, according to authorities.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighters battled blaze in 3-story rowhome last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of West Cross Street last night, according to the fire department and Baltimore IAFF Local 734. The fire broke out a little before 10:45 p.m. on February 8. Photos from the scene show flames shooting out...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officer suffers minor injuries in barricade situation in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County Police officer sustained minor injuries during a barricade situation in Cockeysville, a law enforcement source told WJZ.Police told residents in the area of Powers Avenue to shelter in place because of the barricade situation and the large police presence in the area.There is no word on what prompted officers to respond. Drivers in the area should expect delays and road closures in the 10000 block of Sherwood Road.This is a developing story.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff: Smoke from outside fire prompts evacuation of Mitchell Courthouse

The Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire outside the building, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said the courthouse was evacuated around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after a fire started inside an outer grating on Fayette Street. Smoke entered the building and was visible on the first floor.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Human remains found in Owings Mills, investigation underway

BALTIMORE — Skeletal human remains were found Monday afternoon in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said. Detectives from Baltimore County Police responded to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard area after human remains were found in a nearby brush area around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, police said. The remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified and determine the cause of death. Homicide detectives and a missing persons unit is now leading the investigation, officials said. "At this time, we are not going to say it's tied to a homicide, but were trying to ascertain...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five injured in two shootings an hour apart, two miles away in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Five people were injured in two separate shootings during a violent evening in Baltimore.The shootings happened about an hour apart, and within two miles of each other Saturday night."I'm scared of my own city," Baltimore resident Joyce Harris said.Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of Medford Road, not far from Mervo High School."Have 10 shots fired at the location," dispatch audio said.Investigators said a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were shot.According to dispatch audio, bullets also hit a car at the scene.Both victims are expected to survive.About an hour after that shooting, around midnight, three people were shot near an event venue in the 2000 block of Harford Road.A 27-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are expected to survive, but police said a 32-year-old man was seriously injured."it's tiring because we can't even have like our sisters or little brothers out here anymore playing because, just like that, one of them can get hurt," said Baltimore resident Gierra Hall.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville business burglarized, parked vehicle stolen in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported last week. At just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, February 3, an individual attempted to break into a business in the 4100-block of East Joppa Road in Nottingham (21236). The suspect did not gain entrance and fled on foot, heading west on East Joppa Road.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
100K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy