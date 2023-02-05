Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998
If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
What Is This Scary Sounding Texas ‘Devil Cigar’ And Why Does It Hiss?
Texas is one of only three states to have an official State Mushroom. It's shaped like a star, so that makes sense. It's known colloquially as a "Devil Cigar". Alright. Chorioactis geaster is incredibly rare and has only been found in the USA and Japan so far. Neat! It was recently spotted along a trail at Inks Lake State Park (northeast of Austin, near Buchanan Lake).
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023
Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
5 Naughty Sounding Town Names In Texas!
Have you ever met a fellow Texan for the first time and in casual conversation the topic of where you are both from comes up? Ever been caught off guard by the name of their city and think to yourself, 'what did he/she just say to me?' Just me? Surely not. I met someone from Dickens, TX the other day and my inner 14-year-old boy thought wow, that sounds naughty.
These are Texas’ best small towns in 2023, according to Travel + Leisure
Big cities are all the talk all over the United States and the world; it's all about New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas to name a few. However, it's truly the small towns around America that make this country so great.
These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report
Six Texas cities were highlighted as being the safest U.S. cities to live in.
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
KTSA
Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No, you did not misread the headline: The Lotto Texas Jackpot is worth more than any current lottery in North America and it is second only to a lottery jackpot currently up for grabs in Italy. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 8 Lotto...
Are You Serious? 10 Real Texas Laws You Won’t Believe
We live in a world where laws are changing every single day. I believe Texas Governor Greg Abbott is still crusading against TikTok, which is already banned on state devices. Will the app be flat-out illegal after next session? Who knows. Although a lot of laws are enforced to keep...
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In The State Of Texas
We have a million reasons to love Texas but like anywhere, it has room for improvement. I combed through a Quora Question, and it was a bit of an eye-opener, especially comments from some of the people who still live here. Myself, I really can't think of a better place to live. I did not spend the last 40+ years here by accident. I am perfectly happy here even though I will on occasion cuss the wind. Still, if I moved into a house with a lot of junk in the backyard, I'd try to get rid of some of that junk. We can improve most of the things on this list, except for the last one.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Texas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you love barbecue, you must visit this small-town joint that’s been a local favorite for decades. Florida’s Kitchen in Livingston serves up mouthwatering smoked meats using secret family recipes passed down over generations, and you’ll be hooked after just one bite. It’s, without a doubt, some of the best BBQ in Texas.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Front License Plates in Texas?
Since this is not New Mexico which only requires a back license plate on cars in their state, is it illegal to drive in Texas without a front license plate?. Texas requires that any vehicle must have a front license plate with the exception of road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
4 Big Country counties make up top 25 in Texas with most deadly crashes
Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007.
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
newschannel6now.com
With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With freezing rain in the forecast, there is the possibility of power outages. Something that can help during an outage is a generator. For those who weathered the winter storm of February 2021, which crippled the Texas power grid, some lost power for several days. After that storm, many people considered buying a generator. There are several types out there, but the two most common are your portable generators that use gasoline or diesel.
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
